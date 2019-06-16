Hooked on Miracles
The inaugural Hooked on Miracles King Mackerel Tournament will be fished July 13 out of Ripley Light Marina. The captain's meeting will take place from 6:30-7 p.m. July 11 at Ripley Light. The entry fee is $350 per boat with a $15,000 first prize based on 125 boats. The tournament, which benefits the MUSC Children's Hospital, is a SKA Division 3 tournament and part of the Palmetto Kingfish Series. Visit hookedonmiracleskmt.com for more information.
Charleston Coastal Anglers
The Charleston Coastal Anglers 36th annual open fishing tournament will be held Aug. 3. The captain's meeting will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 1 at James Island County Park's Edisto Shelter. The tournament weigh-in will be 4:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at James Island County Park's Stono Shelter. The entry fee is $40 per angler and $20 for youth 15 and younger. Eligible species include king mackerel, Spanish mackerel, flounder, trout, sheepshead, bluefish, spadefish, blackfish, ladyfish, dogfish and legal spot-tail with the most spots. Contact Lee Moyer at 843-509-3728 or Bob Zobel at 843-906-3324.
Let Us Know
