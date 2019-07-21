Charleston Coastal Anglers
The Charleston Coastal Anglers' 36th annual open fishing tournament will be held Aug. 3. The captain's meeting will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 1 at James Island County Park's Edisto Shelter. The tournament weigh-in will be 4:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at James Island County Park's Stono Shelter. The entry fee is $40 per angler and $20 for youth 15 and younger. Eligible species include king mackerel, Spanish mackerel, flounder, trout, sheepshead, bluefish, spadefish, blackfish, ladyfish, dogfish and legal spot-tail with the most spots. Contact Lee Moyer at 843-509-3728 or Bob Zobel at 843-906-3324.
King Mackerel Seminar
Haddrell's Point Tackle will hold a free king mackerel fishing seminar at 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at its Mount Pleasant location. Call 843-881-3644 for information.
Charleston Tarpon Release Tournament
The 25th annual Charleston Harbor Tarpon Release Tournament will be fished from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 10. Registration is $40 per angler and will take place from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 8 at 1719 Atlantic Ave., Sullivan's Island. The tournament winner is determined by the most legal tarpon releases or the first legal tarpon release. Capt. John Irwin and angler Clay Smith released a tarpon at 6:50 a.m. to win the 2018 tournament. The second tarpon was caught at 1:10 p.m. by Denis Peper with Capt. J.R. Waits and the third by Barkley McCurdy at 2:05 p.m. with Capt. Mike. Sixty anglers participated in the tournament. Contact Cantey Smith at 843-696-0865.
