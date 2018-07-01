Red drum limit change
A new catch limit for red drum (also known as redfish, channel bass and spottail bass) becomes effective July 1. The individual limit is now two red drum per day with a six-fish maxium boat limit. Fish must measure at least 15 inches and can be no longer than 23 inches. The previous limit was three red drum with no boat limit.
Lowcountry Longbeards Banquet
The Lowcountry Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will hold its annual banquet at 6 p.m. July 19 at The Pavilion at Pepper Plantation in Awendaw. Tickets are available at nwtf.org/events.
Mount Pleasant, Folly Pier tournaments
The Mount Pleasant and Folly Beach Piers Cast Off Fishing Tournament will be held as follows: Folly tournaments - Aug. 11 and Sept. 29. Mount Pleasant - Sept. 1 and Oct. 13. Awards are for the largest game fish catch in each of the following categories: Adult Angler, Lady Angler, Youth Angler (12 and under), Senior Angler (60+) and Total Weight of Five Fish. Tournament registration fees are $10 for ages 13 and up, $9 for members of the military, $8 for seniors and ages 12 and under, or $5 for fishing pass holders. The final tournaments at each pier will have a similar award and pricing structure; mid-season tournaments will offer awards for the top three biggest fish category. Registration is at charlestoncountyparks.com/fishing.
