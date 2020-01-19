Haddrell's Fishing Expo

Sunday (Jan. 19) is the final day of the Haddrell's Point Fishing Expo 2020. Show hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and admission is $5. The event features a number of local instructors as well as nationally recognized fishing experts.

Charleston Boat Show

The Charleston Boat Show will be celebrating its 40th year Jan. 24-26 at the Charleston Area Convention Center. There will be more than 85 boat brands and more than 100 vendors selling marine related products and services. This year’s event has new features including Women on Water boating classes presented by MarineMax. The Coastal Fishing Expo has expanded, and there will be musicians, pirates, Mermaid Oracle, fairy hair, face painting, the SCDNR boating simulator and more. Ticket prices are: Adults $12; Kids 4-12 and under $5; Kids 3 and under- Free; Military with ID $5; and Seniors $8. A two-day pass is available for $20. Hours: Friday noon-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Parking is free. Visit thecharlestonboatshow.com.

CCA seeking volunteers to recycle oysters

CCA South Carolina is recruiting 150 volunteers to help take part in the recycling of oyster shells on Jan. 26 at the Lowcountry Oyster Festival at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant. Approximately 90,000 pounds of oysters will be consumed, and the shells will be recycled and planted to improve marine habitat. Volunteers are needed all day, beginning at 10 a.m., and will receive free admission into the festival along with a CCA Topwater Action long-sleeved T-shirt and lunch. Contact Topwater Action volunteer coordinators Gary Keisler at g.keisler@gmail.com or Ben Black at ben.black@tridenttech.edu.

Burgers and Boats Seminar

America’s Boating Club Charleston will offer Burgers and Boats, a seminar for new boat buyers, from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 30 at 1376 Orange Grove Road. In addition to a meal, experienced boat owners will share the "real deal" of buying and owning a boat. The cost is $10 and pre-registration is required. Email lynes@tds.netor text 843-696-2438.

Brody Bates Redfish Open

The Student Angler League Tournament Trail (SALTT) will hold the inaugural Brody Bates Youth Redfish Open on March 21 out of Buck Hall Landing in Awendaw. The event is limited to the first 50 teams to register. Information is available at brodybatesredfishopen.com.

East Coast Paddlesports Symposium

The 30th annual East Coast Paddlesports Symposium will be held March 27-29 at James Island County Park. World-renowned coaches and instructors will offer presentations, on-water classes and other programs teaching everything from the basics to expert skills for paddling enthusiasts. After being matched with a small group of paddlers with similar skills and interests, participants will be assigned to a group leader and local instructor and work with a different coach each day. Daily or full weekend registration is available. Visit charlestoncountyparks.com to register or for more details.

