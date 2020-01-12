Haddrell's Fishing Expo

The Haddrell's Point Fishing Expo 2020 will take place January 18-19 at Omar Shrine Temple in Mount Pleasant. The event also will feature a number of local instructors as well as nationally recognized fishing experts. Tickets are $5 for the Expo which lasts from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day.

Saltwater Sportsman Seminar Tour

The Saltwater Sportsman National Fishing Seminar Tour will be held Jan. 18 at the Conference Center at Barefoot Resort in Myrtle Beach. George Poveromo, host of George Poveromo's World of Saltwater Fishing on the Discovery Channel and a contributing editor for Saltwater Sportsman magazine, will be the featured speaker. Charleston-area speakers include: Capt. Robert Olsen of Knot@Work Fishing Charters, Capt. Paul Godbout and Capt. John Fuss of Holy City Fishing Charters. The seminar runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and the cost is $55. Attendees also will be invited to the After Seminar Party at Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach. Call 800-448-7360 or register online at nationalseminarseries.com.

Volunteers to recycle oysters

CCA South Carolina is recruiting 150 volunteers to help take part in the recycling of oyster shells on Jan. 26 at the Lowcountry Oyster Festival at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant. Approximately 90,000 pounds of oysters will be consumed, and the shells will be recycled and planted to improve marine habitat. Volunteers are needed all day, beginning at 10 a.m., and will receive free admission into the festival along with a CCA (Coastal Conservation Association) Topwater Action long-sleeved T-shirt and lunch. Contact Topwater Action volunteer coordinators Gary Keisler at g.keisler@gmail.com or Ben Black at ben.black@tridenttech.edu.

Burgers and Boats Seminar

America’s Boating Club Charleston will offer Burgers and Boats, a seminar for new boat buyers, from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 30 at 1376 Orange Grove Road. In addition to a meal, experienced boat owners will share the "real deal" of buying and owning a boat. The cost is $10 and pre-registration is required. Email lynes@tds.netor text 843-696-2438.

Brody Bates Redfish Open

The Student Angler League Tournament Trail (SALTT) will hold the inaugural Brody Bates Youth Redfish Open on March 21 out of Buck Hall Landing in Awendaw. The event is limited to the first 50 teams to register. Information is available at brodybatesredfishopen.com.

East Coast Paddlesports Symposium

The 30th annual East Coast Paddlesports Symposium will be held March 27-29 at James Island County Park. World-renowned coaches and instructors will offer presentations, on-water classes and other programs teaching everything from the basics to expert skills for paddling enthusiasts. After being matched with a small group of paddlers with similar skills and interests, participants will be assigned to a group leader and local instructor and work with a different coach each day. Daily or full weekend registration is available. Visit charlestoncountyparks.com to register or for more details.

