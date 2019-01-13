Summerville Saltwater Anglers
The Summerville Saltwater Anglers will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Eye Strike Fishing, 7341B Peppermill Parkway, North Charleston, SC 29418. For information email SSWAOnline@gmail.com or visit summervillesaltwateranglers.com.
Shallow Water Fishing Expo
FLW bass fishing pro Brian Latimer, Flats Class TV host C.A. Richardson and D.O.A. Lures founder Mark Nichols headline the fourth annual Shallow Water Fishing Expo that will be held Jan. 19-20 at Omar Shrine Temple in Mount Pleasant. Show hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Jan. 19 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 20 with seminars scheduled hourly both days. The admission fee is $5 for everyone 12 years of age and older, with those under 12 admitted free. Visit haddrellspoint.com for information.
Charleston Boat Show
The Charleston Boat Show will be held Jan. 25-27 at the Charleston Area Convention Center. Show hours are noon-6 p.m. Jan. 25; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 26; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 27. Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for children 4-12, $8 for seniors 65 and older and $5 for military. A two-day pass is $20. Visit thecharlestonboatshow.com for details.
