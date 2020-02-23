Offshore Kickoff Seminar

Haddrell's Point Tackle and Longshore Marine will hold a free seminar on offshore fishing led by local charter captains from 10 a.m.-noon March 7 at Longshore Marine, located at 2650 Clements Ferry Road. Seating is limited. RSVP by calling 843-881-3644.

Safe Boating Class

America’s Boating Club Charleston will offer a safe boating class on March 7 at RiversEdge Marina in North Charleston. Register at 8:30 a.m. for class beginning at 9 a.m. and ending around 4 p.m. Successful participants earn the DNR Boater Education Card. The cost is $25 for adults, youngsters 12-18 free. To register call 843-312-2876 or email lynes@tds.net.

Reef Rodeo Seminar

Capt. Ben Powers will lead a free seminar on reef fishing techniques, including tips on rigging, tackle and how to locate fish at 6 p.m. on March 9 at Haddrell's Point Tackle in Mount Pleasant. Call 843-881-3644 to sign up.

Spring Redfish Seminar

Capt. Geoff Bennett of Charleston Charter Fishing will lead a free seminar on catching spring redfish from 6-7 p.m. March 12 at Haddrell's Point Tackle West Ashley. Call 843-573-3474 or email simon@haddrellspoint.com.

Fly Casting Class

Capt. John Irwin will lead an introductory fly casting class, which also will offer fly and leader suggestions and fly fishing techniques, at Haddrell's Point Fin to Feather in Mount Pleasant from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 21. The cost of the class is $75 and seating is limited. Call 843-881-3644 to sign up.

Brody Bates Redfish Open

The Student Angler League Tournament Trail (SALTT) will hold the inaugural Brody Bates Youth Redfish Open on March 21 out of Buck Hall Landing in Awendaw. The event is limited to the first 50 teams to register. Information is available at brodybatesredfishopen.com.

Offshore Seminar

Haddrell's Point Tackle and Palmetto Boat Sales will hold a seminar March 28 that covers the ins and outs of offshore fishing, including rods and reels; baits and how to rig them; lures; what to look for; and preparation at Palmetto Boat Sales, located at 1634 Savannah Highway. Sessions are scheduled from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. The cost is $100 per angler. Call 843-573-3474 or email simon@haddrellspoint.com to sign up.

East Coast Paddlesports Symposium

The 30th annual East Coast Paddlesports Symposium will be held March 27-29 at James Island County Park. World-renowned coaches and instructors will offer presentations, on-water classes and other programs teaching everything from the basics to expert skills for paddling enthusiasts. After being matched with a small group of paddlers with similar skills and interests, participants will be assigned to a group leader and local instructor and work with a different coach each day. Daily or full weekend registration is available. Visit charlestoncountyparks.com to register or for more details.

