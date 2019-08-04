King mackerel seminar

Haddrell's Point Tackle will hold a free king mackerel fishing seminar at 6 p.m. Monday at its Mount Pleasant location. Call 843-881-3644 for information.

Charleston Tarpon Release Tournament

The 25th annual Charleston Harbor Tarpon Release Tournament will be fished from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 10. Registration is $40 per angler and will take place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at 1719 Atlantic Ave., Sullivan's Island. The tournament winner is determined by the most legal tarpon releases or the first legal tarpon release. Capt. John Irwin and angler Clay Smith released a tarpon at 6:50 a.m. to win the 2018 tournament. The second tarpon was caught at 1:10 p.m. by Denis Peper with Capt. J.R. Waits and the third by Barkley McCurdy at 2:05 p.m. with Capt. Mike. Sixty anglers participated in the tournament. Contact Cantey Smith at 843-696-0865.

Carolina Kingfish Classic

The Carolina Kingfish Classic will be fished at the Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina Aug. 16-17. Registration and captain's meeting will be from 5-9 p.m. Aug. 15. Entry fees start at $375. Contact Lloyd Weston at lweston@charlestonharborresort.com, visit Fish CKC.com or visit facebook.com/CarolinaKingfishClassic/.

Shrimping seminar

Haddrell's Point Tackle in Mount Pleasant will hold a free Shrimpin' Startup seminar from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 3. Call 843-881-3644.

