Carolina Kingfish Classic
The Carolina Kingfish Classic will be fished at the Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina Aug. 16-17. Registration and captain's meeting will be from 2-9 p.m. Aug. 15. Entry fees start at $375. Contact Lloyd Weston at lweston@charlestonharborresort.com, go to FishCKC.com or visit facebook.com/CarolinaKingfishClassic.
Shrimping Seminar
Haddrell's Point Tackle in Mount Pleasant will hold a free Shrimpin' Startup seminar from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 3. Call 843-881-3644.
Let Us Know
Items can be submitted by emailing sportsdesk@postandcourier.com and braswellsports@hotmail.com.