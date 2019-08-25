Palmetto Gun Club Junior Bullseye
"Front Sight Focus," an Introduction to Shooting Sports for Youth, will be held from from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 31 at Palmetto Gun Club, 952 Summer Dr., Ridgeville, SC. The class will be taught by NRA certified instructors and will allow youth from the surrounding areas to get a taste of different shooting sports held at both the local and national levels. Youth will have the opportunity to use various rifles, pistols, and shotguns under the strict supervision of NRA-certified Range Safety Officers, Instructors, and Coaches. Additionally, this provides an opportunity for youth to become familiar with firearm safety, range etiquette, and personal responsibility. Registration is required and class size is limited to 40 youth ages 10 to 17. Register At https://events.eventzilla.net/e/palmetto-gun-club-junior-bullseye-event-2138744659. There is a non-refundable fee of $40 for the class Email Rob Dudley at radudley@gmail.com or call 843-276-9862.
Shrimping Seminar
Haddrell's Point Tackle in Mount Pleasant will hold a free Shrimpin' Startup seminar from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 3. Call 843-881-3644.
Fall Redfish
Haddrell's Point Tackle will hold a free seminar led by Capt. Geoff Bennett of Charleston Charter Fishing on Fall Redfish from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 5 at the West Ashley location. Call 843- 573-3474.
Chucktown Redfish Roundup
The third annual Chucktown Redfish Roundup, the only universally accessible saltwater fishing tournament in the U.S., will be held from 2-8 p.m. Sept. 21 at Colonial Lake. A maximum of 250 entries will be accepted. Online registration is $45 until noon Sept. 21, with a 45-percent reduction for all anglers presenting a current disability hangtag/parking placard with the angler's photo and/or full legal name. The hangtag and photo ID will be required at tournament check-in. Youth 12 and under receive a 40-percent online ticket discount if accompanied by an adult purchasing a ticket. Online registration fee is reduced 35 percent for anglers presenting a Military Active Duty or Veteran ID, also required at tournament check-in. Tournament proceeds benefit Charleston’s Paralympic Sports Club, Adaptive Expeditions (AE). Online registration is through https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chucktown-redfish-roundup-2019-tickets-69049026497. Contact Joe Moore at joe@aeoutdoors.org.
Haddrell's Inshore Schools
Haddrell's Point Tackle will hold two inshore fishing classes at its Mount Pleasant location, from 8-noon and 1-5 p.m., on Sept. 28. The cost of the classes are $100 each and are limited to 15 anglers. Call 843-881-3644.
Let Us Know
Items can be submitted by emailing sportsdesk@postandcourier.com and braswellsports@hotmail.com.