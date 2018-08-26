Take the Troops Fishing
Military Appreciation Day's 2018 Charleston Take the Troops Fishing event will be held Oct. 13. It is a non-tournament free fishing event. It is open to all active duty military from all branches of service as well as National Guard members. Troops can register online and will be paired with a boat, pier or surf captain that will take them fishing. Register at http://militaryappreciationday.org/wp/mad-chapters-charleston-sc/ or contact Charleston Chapter President Gene Morrison at madcharleston@militaryappreciationday.org.
Mount Pleasant, Folly Pier tournaments
The remaining Mount Pleasant and Folly Beach Piers Cast Off Fishing Tournament will be held as follows: Mount Pleasant - Sept. 1 and Oct. 13. Folly tournaments - Sept. 29. Awards are for the largest game fish catch in each of the following categories: Adult Angler, Lady Angler, Youth Angler (12 and under), Senior Angler (60+) and Total Weight of Five Fish. Tournament registration fees are $10 for ages 13 and up, $9 for members of the military, $8 for seniors and ages 12 and under, or $5 for fishing pass holders. The final tournaments at each pier will have a similar award and pricing structure; mid-season tournaments will offer awards for the top three biggest fish category. Registration is at charlestoncountyparks.com/fishing.
