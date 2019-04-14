State Duck Calling Contest
The South Carolina State Duck Calling Contest will be held April 14 at the Carroll Campbell Boat Landing in Georgetown in conjunction with the Bassmasters Elite fishing tournament. The contest will start at noon beginning with the S.C. State Junior which is open to all callers 16 and under as of Nov. 29, 2019. That will be followed by the South Carolina State contest open to all S.C. residents ages 17 and older as of Nov. 29, 2019. The winner of the S.C. State contest must represent South Carolina in the World Duck Calling Contest in Stuttgart, Arkansas on Nov. 30, 2019. Contact Marc Ackerman at 843-708-8869 or Jessie Tucker at 864-706-2545.
Lowcountry Longbeards NWTF Banquet
The Lowcountry Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will hold its annual fundraising banquet on at 6 p.m. May 3 at The Pavilion at Pepper Plantation, 1215 Chandler Rd., Awendaw. Tickets and sponsorships are available by contacting Tim Beckham at 843-494-1108, timothy.beckham@gmail.com or online at NWTF.org (search events for Lowcountry Longbeards).
Charleston Inshore Anglers Sheepshead Tournament
The Charleston Inshore Anglers 27th Annual Sheepshead Tournament will be fished May 4, with weigh-in at Smoky Oak Taproom, 1234 Camp Road, Charleston, SC 29412. The captain's meeting will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 2 at Smoky Oak Taproom. The entry fee for the tournament is $35. Contact Kevin Mischke at 843-324-1006, Nick Kvestad at 843-557-2811 or Gene Broderick at 843-224-6826.
Let Us Know
