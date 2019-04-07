Kids Fishing School
Haddrell's Point Tackle in Mount Pleasant will hold a Kids Fishing School on April 13. The School will be led by Rowland Von See, who will talk about inshore techniques such as baits, knots and rigs as well as techniques for casting a rod as well as the cast net. The class, recommended for youth ages 7-14, is limited to 15 anglers and the cost is $40. Call 843-881-3644.
Boater's Safety Course
America's Boating Club Charleston/Charleston Sail and Power Squadron is offering a one-day Boater's Safety Course April 13 at 8 a.m. at 1376 Orange Grove Road, Charleston, SC 29407. The course is an 8-hour class for $35, and if you want to buy the book it's $20. Teens can take the course free, and that entitles them to get the DNR operators' card. Contact Chaz Wilber at 843-559-7556 or cwilberusa@aol.com for registration or for more information.
Safe Boating Class for Youth
America’s Boating Club Charleston (formerly Charleston Sail and Power Squadron) will offer a safe boating class for youth from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on April 13 at the Roper Berkeley Auditorium, 730 Stony Landing Road in Moncks Corner. The class is limited to 24 participants. Certified instructors from America’s Boating Club Charleston will cover such topics as rules of the road, required safety equipment, communications afloat, and jet ski safety. Participants will earn the DNR boater education card required for boat operators under 16 years of age. For information or to register, contact Billy Lynes, lynes@tds.net or 843-312-2876.
About Boating Safety Classes
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 12-8 will offer an About Boating Safety class April 13 at the Coast Guard Base on Tradd Street in Charleston. The class is designed to give participants a full understanding of safe boating in the Charleston waters and covers many topics. Class hours are 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and the cost is $30. Contact John Knipper at sail096@aol.com.
State Duck Calling Contest
The South Carolina State Duck Calling Contest will be held April 14 at the Carroll Campbell Boat Landing in Georgetown in conjunction with the Bassmasters Elite fishing tournament. The contest will start at noon beginning with the S.C. State Junior which is open to all callers 16 and under as of Nov. 29, 2019. That will be followed by the South Carolina State contest open to all S.C. residents ages 17 and older as of Nov. 29, 2019. The winner of the S.C. State contest must represent South Carolina in the World Duck Calling Contest in Stuttgart, Arkansas on Nov. 30, 2019. Contact Marc Ackerman at 843-708-8869 or Jessie Tucker at 864-706-2545.
Lowcountry Longbeards NWTF Banquet
The Lowcountry Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will hold its annual fundraising banquet on at 6 p.m. May 3 at The Pavilion at Pepper Plantation, 1215 Chandler Rd., Awendaw. Tickets and sponsorships are available by contacting Tim Beckham at 843-494-1108, timothy.beckham@gmail.com or online at NWTF.org (search events for Lowcountry Longbeards).
Charleston Inshore Anglers Sheepshead Tournament
The Charleston Inshore Anglers 27th Annual Sheepshead Tournament will be fished May 4, with weigh-in at Smoky Oak Taproom, 1234 Camp Road, Charleston, SC 29412. The captain's meeting will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 2 at Smoky Oak Taproom. The entry fee for the tournament is $35. Contact Kevin Mischke at 843-324-1006, Nick Kvestad at 843-557-2811 or Gene Broderick at 843-224-6826.
Let Us Know
Items can be submitted by emailing sportsdesk@postandcourier.com and braswellsports@hotmail.com.