Haddrell's Fishing Expo

The Haddrell's Point Fishing Expo 2020 will take place January 18-19 at Omar Shrine Temple in Mount Pleasant. The event will feature a number of local instructors as well as nationally recognized fishing experts. A schedule of seminars will be posted soon. Tickets are $5 for the Expo which lasts from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day.

Saltwater Sportsman Seminar Tour

The Saltwater Sportsman National Fishing Seminar Tour will make a stop in Myrtle Beach Jan. 18 at the Conference Center at Barefoot Resort. George Poveromo, host of George Poveromo's World of Saltwater Fishing on the Discovery Channel and a contributing editor for Saltwater Sportsman magazine, will be among the speakers. Other Charleston-area speakers include Capt. Robert Olsen of Knot@Work Fishing Charters, Capt. Paul Godbout and Capt. John Fuss of Holy City Fishing Charters. The seminar runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and the cost is $55. Attendees also will be invited to the After Seminar Party at Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach. Call 800-448-7360 or register online at nationalseminarseries.com.

Brody Bates Redfish Open

The Student Angler League Tournament Trail (SALTT) will hold the inaugural Brody Bates Youth Redfish Open on March 21 out of Buck Hall Landing in Awendaw. The event is limited to the first 50 teams to register. Information is available at brodybatesredfishopen.com.

Burgers and Boats Seminar

America’s Boating Club Charleston will offer Burgers and Boats, a seminar for new boat buyers, from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 30 at 1376 Orange Grove Road. In addition to a meal, experienced boat owners will share the "real deal" of buying and owning a boat. The cost is $10 and pre-registration is required. Email lynes@tds.netor text 843-696-2438.

Let Us Know

Items can be submitted by emailing sportsdesk@postandcourier.com and braswellsports@hotmail.com.