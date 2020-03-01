WWII submarine to go on 'eternal patrol' off SC coast as part of artificial reef

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum has succeeded in its efforts to find a new resting place for the USS Clamagore.

The World War II submarine will go on "eternal patrol" as part of the Vermilion Reef, located about 30 miles east-southeast off Winyah Bay. The term "eternal patrol" was coined to honor those submarines and their crews who never returned to port.

There's still no firm timeline, but a tentative schedule would have the submarine cleaned and taken by barge out to the reef before the start of the 2021 hurricane season.

Originally launched in 1945 as a Balao-Class submarine, the Clamagore measured 320 feet with a 27-foot beam. It was later converted to the Guppy Class II, and its present construction is Guppy Class III. It was decommissioned in 1975 and brought to Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant in 1981.

Unfortunately for the Clamagore, it ranks third in priority behind the aircraft carrier Yorktown and the destroyer Laffey. The environment surrounding the naval vessels is not kind to steel-hulled ships, and the tens of millions of dollars needed to refurbish the vessels is not a one-time repair.

"The big thing right now is, because of the possibility of a major hurricane and the shape she's in, if the Clamagore were to sink, it would be a big environmental problem for Charleston Harbor," said Chris Hauff, the public information officer for Patriots Point.

Hauff said Patriots Point began around 2011 or 2012 trying to find some other entity that would be interested in the Clamagore. A company called Artificial Reefs International put in a bid and made plans to sink the Clamagore off Palm Beach County, Florida, as a reef. But they were unable to raise the funds, sending Patriots Point back to the drawing board.

Last year, Patriots Point secured a $2.7 million non-recurring operation request from the South Carolina General Assembly that will be used to prep the submarine for relocation. Hauff said that submariners connected to the Clamagore understand the predicament and are in tune with it becoming part of an artificial reef rather than being scrapped.

While the project belongs to Patriots Point, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources is excited to be able to provide an approved resting place for the Clamagore.

"This is great, just for the publicity it will generate," said Bob Martore, who heads SCDNR's artificial reef program. "It will be a big boon for the diving industry, more so than fishing, just because of the uniqueness of it. As far as I know, the only submarine on an artificial reef is up in New Jersey."

The Vermilion Reef site ranges from 110 to 120 feet in depth and contains the Vermilion, a 460-foot cargo ship. Most recently, Coastal Conservation Association South Carolina helped fund the sinking of a 95-foot tugboat. Martore estimated the Clamagore's depth from the keel to the top of the conning tower at approximately 55 feet, but said it likely would settle to one side because of the sub's shape.

"It won't be quite the fishing attraction of the Vermilion, because the superstructure of the Vermilion is tall and it has a lot of nooks and crannies, whereas the Clamagore is a simple design, basically a tube with another tube sticking out the top," Martore said.

When the process gets underway, the Clamagore likely will be lifted onto a barge and transported to a shipyard to remove all contaminants.

"It probably will be wide open on one side, not just little holes that divers can squeeze into. It will be wide open on one side and one passageway down through the center," Martore said. "It will be less danger for divers penetrating into this than something like the 460-foot Vermilion or the 165-foot Comanche, which is located off Charleston.

It seems fitting that the Clamagore will be on "eternal patrol" off the South Carolina coast where divers and fishermen can continue to remember its service.