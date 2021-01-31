Squirrel hunting can help those dealing with deer season withdrawal

For many South Carolina hunters the end of deer season arrives much too quickly.

Scott Hammond is one of those people who can't spend enough time in the woods. During the past season the Colleton County resident hunted deer 107 times.

"It was a good season, and I saw a lot of deer," he said. But hunting that many times still leaves him hungering for more. He fills that void by hunting squirrels.

"I love squirrel hunting. It's a great way to kind of wind your deer season down and get rid of those withdrawals," Hammond said. "It's a wonderful time of year to be in the woods. All the leaves are off the trees and you can see everything. You end up finding deer sheds. You find deer trails you didn't know existed when you're out walking around. You can learn a lot about the woods in general this time of year."

Hammond uses a .22 long rifle equipped with a scope as he hunts in woods located in Orangeburg County and on the property he owns in Colleton County.

"I target hardwood areas with lots of oaks. I'll cover 30 to 50 yards real slow, walking. Then I'll lean up against a tree and sit there and listen 10, 15, 20, sometimes 30 minutes," Hammond said. "Your ears are the best tool you have. You listen to the squirrels chattering back and forth, talking, whistling. You can hear them rustling on the ground in the leaves and feeding."

He said you can't successfully hunt squirrels by blundering through the woods as the squirrels quickly learn they are being targeted.

"Once you've hunted them once or twice, it's definitely more challenging. They are keen little critters. Once they've been hunted a couple of times, I'll go to my place and get a limit (10 squirrels) the first time. The next time I might get eight, the next time six and the next time two or three. They start learning. It's not because there aren't hundreds of them there. They get wise real quick."

Hammond said squirrels are most active the first three hours of daylight and the last three hours of daylight. If it's a good, cold day, they will move in the middle of the day. But first daybreak is when they most often come out of their nests and begin chattering.

Hammond said none of his squirrels go to waste. He gives them to an older gentleman at the processor where he takes all of his deer. He said he's brought the man more than 50 squirrels this season.

The season for both gray and fox squirrels runs from Oct. 1 through March 1 with a limit of 10 per day. There also are seasons for using dogs only. Most deer hunters won't target squirrels on their property until after deer season.

"I seem to enjoy squirrel hunting more and more," Hammond said. "It's getting back to your roots of hunting. So many of us who are hunters, that's how we got started, easing through the woods with our dads and shooting squirrels, missing a whole lot more than we hit. It's fun."

S.C. Wahoo Series captain's meeting

The captain's meeting for the 2021 South Carolina Wahoo Series will be held from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 6 at Skull Creek Dockside Restaurant on Hilton Head Island. Participants can fish three days and count their heaviest fish from two of the three days of fishing. Fishing begins Feb. 19 and ends April 24 with the awards ceremony held April 25 at Hilton Head Harbor MM 20. Anglers can weigh their catches at Hilton Head Harbor Marina, Toler's Cove in Mount Pleasant or Georgetown Landing Marina.

First place in the tournament pays $20,000, based on 111 entries. Last year's series, with 151 entries, was won by the husband-wife team of Morris and Tamesha Beck of Johns Island with a two-fish aggregate total of 147.8 pounds, including a 98.3-pound catch. The Becks won a total of $63,294.

The captain's meeting is not mandatory and there is online registration available at scwahooseries.com. The entry fee is $600 per boat, with optional categories for Wahoo High Roller, Wahoo Big Fish, Dolphin Big Fish, Tuna Big Fish, Amberjack Big Fish and Daily TWT. There also is the Carolina KDW TWT for anglers fishing the S.C. Wahoo Series, S.C. Mahi Series and S.C. Fall Classic (king mackerel).

America's Boating Club

America’s Boating Club Charleston will hold boating safety classes Feb. 6 and Feb. 27 at 1376 Orange Grove Road, Charleston. The classes begin at 9 a.m. and end around 4 p.m. Successful participants earn the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. The cost is $25 for adults and youth 12-18 are free. Call 843-312-2876 or email lynes@tds.net.