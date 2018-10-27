Sometimes enjoying the harvest isn't about that trophy buck. It's not about that doormat flounder or that cooler of shrimp, all worthwhile endeavors for Palmetto State outdoors enthusiasts.
It's about enjoying the moment, stepping back and taking in the beauty we are blessed to call South Carolina's great outdoors. There are few things I enjoy more than a nice quiet walk through the woods.
Last weekend my wife and I made what has become an annual camping trip to Devil's Fork State Park, about an hour west of Greenville on the shores of beautiful Lake Jocassee. Devil's Fork has a couple of nice trails that we had already hiked. A camping neighbor told us about a hike to a Lower Whitewater Falls overlook, just outside Devil's Fork. She and her husband were delighted to see a mother bear and two cubs (from their vehicle) while traveling there.
Whitewater Falls starts in North Carolina and ends in South Carolina. It consists of six different waterfalls and is known as the highest waterfall east of the Mississippi. The Lower Whitewater Falls consists of a 200-foot drop, and the moderately strenuous, well-marked hike is approximately five miles round-trip.
We didn't see any bears, but we did see four turkeys grazing in a field adjacent to the parking area along with plenty of squirrels and birds. Most importantly, we were rewarded with a spectacular view from the overlook.
One of the great things about hiking is that it's something for people of all ages. On our return from Lower Whitewater Falls we met kindergarteners with their parents, and septuagenarians on the trail.
A pair of comfortable walking shoes and clothes you don't mind getting dirty is pretty much all you need to get started. But there are a few moderately priced extras that can help you enjoy your day in the woods.
Among the items I forgot to pack on our latest camping trip were hiking poles that would have helped on some of the steeper ascents and descents along the trail. And that backpack with my binoculars would have been great to carry some snacks and water. Had we decided to hike the trail a day earlier I would have wanted my lightweight rain jacket.
South Carolina's mountains offer great hiking opportunities, but you don't have to make a four-hour drive to enjoy some wonderful hikes.
Just a few miles up U.S. Highway 17 North is the Awendaw Passage of the Palmetto Trail, the coastal terminus of a hiking trail that crosses South Carolina. The Awendaw Passage is seven miles one-way from Buck Hall to the Swamp Fox trailhead on Highway 17, with parking at either end.
Also in that area is South Tibwin, a 2.3-mile loop trail near McClellanville, and the Sewee Shell Ring Boardwalk, a one-mile hike.
Just south of Charleston is the Caw Caw Interpretive Center, part of the Charleston County Park system that offers more than six miles of trails, and Dungannon Plantation Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management Area in Hollywood.
A good online resource for South Carolina hikes is sctrails.net, and the Charleston County Public Library has several books on hiking in South Carolina. See you on the trail.