The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is spreading the word to hunters about chronic wasting disease and the state's regulations to prevent it.
Hunters traveling out-of-state should not import into South Carolina certain carcass parts from white-tailed deer, mule deer, moose and elk harvested in areas where confirmed cases of CWD have occurred.
“In order to ensure that South Carolina’s extremely valuable white-tailed deer resource remains protected, the SCDNR continues to maintain regulations restricting the importation of certain carcass parts from deer and elk harvested in the U.S. states and Canadian provinces where CWD has been documented,” said SCDNR Assistant Big Game Program Coordinator Jay Cantrell.
U.S. states where CWD has been diagnosed include: Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.
CWD has also been found in the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Quebec. CWD has not been found in South Carolina.