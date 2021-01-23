Palmetto Sportsmen's Classic canceled for second straight year due to COVID-19

The Palmetto Sportsmen's Classic, South Carolina's largest outdoors show, has been canceled for the second straight year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event, scheduled for Mar. 26-28, routinely draws around 40,000 people to the State Fairgrounds in Columbia.

“The health and well-being of South Carolinians and others traveling to South Carolina’s largest hunting, fishing and outdoor expo remain our top concern,” said Dan DuPre, Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic director. “We must take every precaution to protect the thousands of attendees, vendors and volunteers expected to attend the event.”

DuPre said two criteria were set in order to host the event – the number of cases in South Carolina and the access to vaccinations. But COVID-19 cases continued to increase in recent months and vaccines would not be available to the majority of the public until late spring to summer.

Jim Goller, executive director of the Harry Hampton Memorial Wildlife Fund, said holding the event and having someone come away infected with the virus would taint the organization's image. The event is tentatively scheduled to return Mar. 25-27 of 2022.

The cancellation of the last two events is having a domino effect.

All the funds from the Palmetto Sportsmen's Classic come to the Harry Hampton Memorial Wildlife Fund, which in turn makes a major donation to SCDNR for the promotion of education, research, management and administration of game and fish laws.

"This is the second year in a row we've had to cancel the Palmetto Sportsmen's Classic and the combined loss to the Hampton Fund in those two years is probably approaching a half million dollars," Goller said.

Additionally, Goller noted that three major fund-raising banquets and auctions – the Wildlife Ball in Columbia, and Hampton banquets in Fort Mill and Spartanburg – were canceled last year.

Because of the loss of funding, the Hampton Fund has decided not to offer two of its four scholarships for 2021-22.

The Hampton Fund Scholarship is $5,000 for four years. The James O Thomason Scholarship is $2,500 a year for journalism. Goller said two other scholarships – the Wallace Pate, awarded in cooperation with the S.C. Governor's Cup Billfishing Series, and the David M. Cline Scholarship – have other funding resources and will continue.

Goller said the Hampton Wildlife Fund will try to mitigate the funding losses by rescheduling the Spartanburg banquet and the Wildlife Ball in the fall and is trying to restructure the Fort Mill event as a virtual silent auction. Ideas are still being discussed, he said.

Goller recently attended a ribbon cutting held for the Hampton Wildlife Fund Adventure Center in Fort Mill. The facility was funded with $300,000 raised through Fort Mill's Hampton Wildlife Fund banquet.

"It serves kids, scouts, school kids and others. We had some 30,000 that came through there in the course of a year," he said.

Goller said the way the Hampton Wildlife Fund is structured that it could operate for several years with zero income through investments. The fund also has received grants.

Antler scoring sessions

One of the highlights of the Palmetto Sportsmen's Classic is the annual deer antler scoring sessions in which hunters bring deer antlers in hopes of earning a spot in the state records book.

But the cancellation for the second year in a row has resulted in what Charles Ruth, Big Game Coordinator for the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, fears will be a major backlog for the program.

"We normally do approximately 500 sets of antlers (per year) and about 200 to 225 of those are done at the Sportsmen's Classic," Ruth said. Other scoring has been done at major outdoor retailers and at regional wildlife offices. This year's scoring sessions for the outdoor retailers has been canceled because of COVID.

Ruth said SCDNR is formulating a plan for individual scoring sessions by appointment only and an announcement on how and when those will take place will be announced shortly.

"It's about all we can do in a normal year to keep up with something like the Classic," he said.

Charleston Boat Show

The 41st annual Charleston Boat Show will be held Jan. 29-31 at the Charleston Area Convention Center. The event will be operated under strict COVID-19 regulations with a 50-percent capacity and masks will be required. There will be no fishing seminars or kids activities.

Ticket sales will be online only. Tickets are $12 for adults (age 13 and older); $5 for kids ages 4-12; $8 for seniors and military; and $20 for a two-day pass. Show hours will be noon-6 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

America's Boating Club

America’s Boating Club Charleston will hold boating safety classes Feb. 6 and Feb. 27 at 1376 Orange Grove Road, Charleston. The classes begin at 9 a.m. and end around 4 p.m. Successful participants earn the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. The cost is $25 for adults and youth 12-18 are free. Call 843-312-2876 or email lynes@tds.net.