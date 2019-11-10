Fishing 101 seminar

Haddrell's Point Tackle will hold a free Fishing 101 seminar from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 13 at its West Ashley location. The seminar will include what, when, where and how to catch fish in Charleston including tackle, knots and types of bait. Call 843-573-3474.

Goose Creek Therapeutic Fishing Rodeo

The City of Goose Creek's sixth annual Therapeutic Fishing Rodeo will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 16 at the lake behind the city's Municipal Center. The free event is designed for people of all ages with physical or intellectual disabilities. A limited amount of bait and fishing rods will be provided, so participants are encouraged to bring their own. Lunch will be provided to all participants. No pets, coolers or alcohol are allowed. Contact Allison Carter at 843-569-4242 ext. 5290 or at acarter@cityofgoosecreek.com.

America's Boating Club Safe Boating Class

America’s Boating Club of Charleston will offer its safe boating class from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 16 at 1376 Orange Grove Road, Charleston. Successful participants earn the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. The fee is $35 for the first adult, $15 for a second adult family member with youngsters 12-18 free. The class includes a pizza lunch. Register by calling 843-312-2876 or email lynes@tds.net.

Salt Marsh Sheepshead and Trout Tournament

The Salt Marsh Apparel Foundation fifth annual Sheepshead and Trout Tournament, benefiting the Ronald McDonald House of Charleston, will be fished Dec. 7 out of Charleston Yacht Club. The captain's meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Charleston Yacht Club. The entry fee is $40, with a tournament weigh-in scheduled 4-4:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Charleston Yacht Club dock, located at the Charleston City Marina. The payout is $300, $200 and $100 for the top three spots in each species. Visit saltmarshapparelfoundation.com or call Skip Milligan at 843-509-0192.

ECOMC Turkey Shoot

The East Cooper Outboard Motor Club's 56th annual Turkey Shoot will be open form 6:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays through Nov. 27 and also be open the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving. ECOMC is located at 1560 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant, across from Toler's Cove Marina. The event has generated more than $385,000 in direct or in-kind donations to numerous area charities.

Let Us Know

Items can be submitted by emailing sportsdesk@postandcourier.com and braswellsports@hotmail.com.