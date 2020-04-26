'Golf with shotguns': South Carolina club combines hunting and golf

Hunting and golf are two favorite activities for outdoors enthusiasts in South Carolina. A mixture of the two pastimes is something called sporting clays, also referred to as "golf with shotguns" by locals.

Participants, many traveling in golf carts, move over a course of 14 shooting stations trying to break as many clay targets as possible.

Unlike skeet or trap, where the target you are trying to break comes in a somewhat predictable pattern, sporting clays shooting stations are designed to simulate a variety of hunting scenarios. It can be a highly competitive sport but also appeals to families looking for a fun outing.

That's what the Tuten family was was aiming for when they decided to build Bluefield Shooting Club, a sporting clays course on Bluefield Farms in Round O, which is in Colleton County.

"My dad (Parker Tuten Jr.) and I had talked about doing something like this for several years," said Will Tuten, who along with his son did almost all of the construction on the course, which opened just over a year ago.

"We ended up getting in touch with Rick Hemingway, the owner of Back Woods Quail Club in Georgetown and a recognized name in sporting clays. "Rick came down and we talked about it, thought it sounded like a good idea, and started trying to figure out an area to do the range."

Bluefield Farms is a working farm that the Tuten family has owned since 1917 when Will Tuten's great grandfather bought the property. A lot of people also know the property as Hayne Hall, named after Isaac Hayne, who was hung by the British for treason during the Revolutionary War and is buried on the property. Will said the family has been "raising cattle and dealing with horses, hay and hogs our whole life."

"Rick came down a couple of times and looked at different places. We picked out a spot and he laid out the course," Will said. "It took me about two years to get everything done that needed to be done. I cleared the land, leveled it, planted grass. My son and I built the shooting stations. It took forever, two years, but we saved money."

Tuten said Bluefield has 14 stations over which a shooter gets an opportunity to break 100 targets. Bluefield also has a "Five Stand," which consists of five shooting stations located side by side with multiple target throwers. Clays come in several sizes, which can add to the difficulty of breaking them.

The coronavirus has made things challenging. Bluefield has been unable to host any tournaments because of the pandemic. The sporting clays course is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12:30-5 p.m. on Sunday. Some days there will a handful of shooters while several dozen may show up other days.

Most shooters have their own guns, but rental shotguns are available and shells can be purchased at the site. You can elect to trigger the targets yourself, or you can ask for a "trapper" to come along with you. Will said that a single shooter could do the 100-target course in about 45 minutes but groups of four may take a a leisurely couple of hours.

Will said they work hard at sanitizing the golf carts available for rental. Transactions take place through a window at the pro shop. Information about the club (located at 518 Tuten Road, Round O, SC) can be found on the club's Facebook page or by calling (843) 893-2500.

"I didn't realize how big the sport was until I started doing this," Will said. "There are so many people that shoot sporting clays. They shoot competitively and they shoot as just something fun to do."

Creekside Bassmasters

Creekside Bassmasters has rescheduled its 12th annual Spring Fling Bass Tournament for June 13. The event will be fished out of Black's Camp on the Santee Cooper lakes and will offer a guaranteed $5,000 first prize. Contact Brian Crenshaw at 843-509-2942 to pre-register.

S.C. Wahoo Series

The second- and third-place boats swapped spots in the 2020 South Carolina Wahoo Series (scwahooseries.com) as a result of catches made April 21. Standings are through April 23 for the event scheduled to wrap up April 25.

Exception, captained by Morris Beck of Johns Island, is first with a two-fish aggregate of 147.8 pounds, including the heaviest fish of this year's tournament at 98.3 pounds.

Swedish Fish, captained by John Abbate of Charleston, slipped into second place at 126.6 pounds while Nonsense, captained by Owen Johnson of Georgetown, is third at 126.5 pounds. Scoring is based on the two heaviest fish of a three-fish aggregate. Swedish Fish caught a 52.8-pound wahoo on April 21 to go along with a 73.8-pound catch on March 30. Nonsense also weighed a wahoo on April 21, but the 43-pound catch didn't match its two other fish that weighed 57.7 and 68.8 pounds.

First place in the tournament pays $35,000.