Former South Carolina duck calling champion offers tips for 2020 competitors

One of the highlights of this year's Palmetto Sportsmen's Classic is sure to be the 2020 South Carolina State Duck Calling Contest.

The duck calling competition will feature three divisions at the Sportsmen's Classic scheduled for March 27-29 at the State Fairgrounds in Columbia:

The Junior contest is open to callers age 17 and under as of the Saturday after Thanksgiving 2020.

The Champion of Champions competition is open only to past South Carolina State winners.

The South Carolina State Duck Calling Contest is open to callers 17 or older as of the Saturday after Thanksgiving 2020. The winner of this contest earns the right to compete in the World Duck Calling Contest in Stuttgart, Ark., in November.

For information on the event, contact Jessie Tucker at 864-706-2545 or Marc Ackerman at 843-708-8869.

"Calling out on the water and calling in a contest is real similar. Callers are going to want to have control of their call, be able to manipulate certain sounds that hopefully a duck will like. In a contest, the only that might would test a caller is making broader sounds of of the call. You might stretch the limits of the call on the low end and the high end. If you thought of a routine as a song, ever who's song was the prettiest, the prettiest routine, tends to get more points from the judges," said Tucker, a Chesnee resident who chairs the South Carolina State Duck Calling Contest.

Tucker won the South Carolina State contest three years in a row and, at one point, had won more duck calling contests than anyone east of the Mississippi, although that was a number of years ago, he added.

The pressure of competing, Tucker said, depends on what motivates the caller.

"To me, I like to see those wings cupped up and the ducks coming in. A contest is always exciting when you get a big crowd of people together. Some folks, their nerves will get to them a little bit, but it would be the same if you had a hundred ducks listening to you, too," Tucker said.

Tucker said he began learning to call when his father, who trained dogs, paid a visit to fellow dog trainer Marc Ackerman, who chaired the South Carolina Duck Calling Contest for many years before handing the reins to Tucker.

"I met Marc when I was about 10 or 11 years old. I told him I wanted to learn how to blow a duck call, and he showed me the way. It worked out pretty good," Tucker said.

Ackerman described the contest as similar to the Olympics. Callers get into a duck blind while a panel of five judges sits behind a screen behind the callers. A competition routine lasts 90 seconds. If a contestant goes over, they are disqualified.

"The purpose of a competition routine is to create, in the judges' minds, an illusion of a flight of ducks that they call in from a distance, get them there and work them, try to land them. Then the ducks will leave and the caller does a comeback call and try to sit them down," Ackerman said.

Each judge scores a routine from zero to 100 points, and the high and low scores are thrown out. There are three rounds, and more if there are ties.

"People will say it's not anything like calling ducks in a blind. However, all the calls they use are beneficial in a duck blind," Ackerman said. "You want to perform your routine smooth and not make any mistakes, blow a bad note or things like that. But you want to have some sparkle in it also."

Tucker said competing in duck calling contests opens the door to meeting a lot of people with similar interests who become fast friends.

"Everybody likes to run with a good duck caller," Tucker said. "It's given me a lot of opportunities to hunt in a lot of locations and call ducks for a lot of people."