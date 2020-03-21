For Charleston fishing guides, coronavirus is 'like waiting for a hurricane to come'

Tourism plays a big part in the livelihood of Charleston's fishing guides, so it's not surprising that their business has dropped off considerably because of the coronavirus. And it couldn't come at a worse time.

"Spring break is usually the first jolt of business we get as fishing guides. But my phone's not ringing like it should be for spring break," said Capt. Fritz Von Kolnitz of Adventure Outdoors (advoutdoors.com).

"Fishing is on fire right now," said Capt. Geoff Bennett of Charleston Charter Fishing (charlestoncharterfishing.com). "The fish are 4 to 6 weeks ahead of schedule."

And while the fishing is really good with the arrival of spring, people simply aren't traveling.

Capt. Mike Waller of SaltFisher Charters (saltfisher.com) works out of Kiawah Island Golf Resort and said all of the corporate groups signed up for charters have canceled.

"We should be busy every day. Fishing is great now," Waller said. "I lost a trip Friday because the people didn't want to fly from California, but I picked up a trip on Sunday when people drove down from Charlotte. They were scheduled to fly to Florida but decided against that. So I lost one and I got one. That's what we are seeing."

Waller said he was in Haddrell's Point Tackle earlier this week picking up bait, and manager Simon Owens told him a local had picked up business cards from 10 different guides and was going to take her children fishing with the different guides over the next few weeks.

Bennett said he has seen the same thing during the past week, that the out-of-town customers aren't traveling. He's had people cancel, but he's also picked up some clients who live within a few hours' driving time.

"That's not fully offsetting the loss of tourism, but it certainly is helping," Bennett said. "As guides, what we're hoping is that people who have their children at home for three-plus weeks or more ... you can still go fishing and be half a mile from anybody else. Unfortunately, the overwhelming takeaway is that (coronavirus) is hurting our business."

Von Kolnitz said he has had a change of heart as more news comes out on the coronavirus and how it has affected other local businesses. He's decided to not accept any charters over the next few weeks in a personal effort to help "flatten the curve."

"I'm not saying I'm going to do that forever. But at least for the foreseeable future, the next couple of weeks, I'm not excited about getting on the water with random people," Von Kolnitz said. "It stinks because this is the kickoff to our season, where a lot of us are coming out of a long winter and you look at your bank account and your bank account's telling you to go fishing.

"But you have to make a logical decision of what's best for everybody involved. And if other industries are doing their part, closing restaurants and things, it's sort of selfish to say 'Oh well, we're outside. We're on a boat. We're OK. Come fishing.'"

Von Kolnitz said he is in a fortunate position because he has a winter job selling industrial mill supplies to help tide him over.

"I don't see that many people here. We ship stuff out and I see the UPS driver twice a day, stuff like that. But I wouldn't feel comfortable taking four or five different groups of four or five different people over a week's time, and you've exposed yourself to that many people.

"With all the restaurants closing and laying off their employees so their employees can file for unemployment, that's a bigger thing. That's changing the game. Why should I have a laissez-faire attitude and think I shouldn't do my part?

"I've had some clients touching base, and they've already told me they doubt they'll be traveling. This (coronavirus) has had a weird buzz. It's almost like waiting for a hurricane to come, but you have no idea when it's going to get here. You can't track it. We can't watch it come across the Caribbean, come at us and then know it's gone."