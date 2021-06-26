Final offering of 40th anniversary SC Waterfowl Stamp print ends June 30

COLUMBIA — The window is closing fast on the opportunity to own a copy of the 40th anniversary edition of the South Carolina Waterfowl Stamp print, "Fox Red Lab with Wood Duck in Flight," by renowned wildlife artist Jim Killen.

A state permit or "stamp" has been required to be purchased and in possession of all hunters pursuing waterfowl in South Carolina since the 1981-82 waterfowl season, and since the beginning, collectible prints of the stamp artwork have been offered for sale as well. Over the ensuing four decades, both waterfowl hunters and collectors have been able to support waterfowl conservation through their purchases. Along the way, some outstanding works of art have been created, commemorating sporting dogs and various species of ducks.

However, with more and more license and permit purchases being made online, collector interest in the prints has declined, and last year, SCDNR leadership made the difficult decision to halt the stamp program and with it, the annual prints. State wildlife authorities in 48 other states have made similar decisions.

Waterfowl hunters in South Carolina will still be required to purchase and possess a state Migratory Waterfowl Permit (in addition to the required Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp) in order to hunt ducks in the state, and the proceeds of both of those programs will continue to directly benefit waterfowl management efforts designed to improve waterfowl habitats and hunting. The cost of the state permit will remain at $5.50.

Individuals interested in purchasing a copy of the final edition of the S.C. Duck Stamp print have until June 30, 2021 to order them. After that date, these prints will no longer be available from Arcadia publishing. For information, go to arcadiapubs.com/printsmain.