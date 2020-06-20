Charleston woman's 'Casual Crabbing With Tia' a true Lowcountry experience

Not everyone who lives in or visits the South Carolina Lowcountry has pluff mud in their veins. They don't know the ebb and flow of the tides, the marshes and the creatures that make those places home. That's something Charleston entrepreneur Tia Clark continually reminds herself as she grows her award-winning "Casual Crabbing With Tia" business.

"We live here. Seeing a crab or shrimp is nothing to us," said Clark, who teaches people from near and far how to catch crabs, how to throw a cast net and how to catch bait and cast a rod in hopes of landing a fish from Lowcountry waters.

"When I get them to throw a cast net and they catch a shrimp, they look at me and ask 'what's that?' I tell them that it's a shrimp, and the usual response is that they love to eat shrimp and have been eating them all their lives. I have to remind myself that they live in landlocked places and don't know about blue crabs or shrimp. To them it comes frozen in a box. It's a way of life we take for granted."

Clark appears well on her way to her goal of setting up a business where she "can be old and gray-haired and still crabbing. I love this business."

The 40-year-old Charleston native said she didn't begin crabbing until late 2016, although an uncle told Clark he had photos of her crabbing when she was a child.

Clark worked in the food and beverage industry for nearly 20 years, pulling late hours tending and managing a bar. During a period when she was trying to overcome health challenges and quit smoking, she was advised to become more active. A cousin told her that he knew just the thing: "Go crabbing with me."

"I was at a family wedding and ran into some family I hadn't seen in a while and they're telling me how great I look," said Clark, who has lost more than 100 pounds over the last few years. "I went crabbing with him the next day and I went every day after that. I was hooked. It was like there was a chemical imbalance and everything was lining up in my brain. Crabbing was changing my life."

When she would get off work, Clark headed home and napped for a few hours, then grabbed a cast net and headed to the water in time to see the sun rise. She said she would crab for four or five hours, go home, take a shower, and go to work. Clark often made posts on her Facebook page about her experiences, not always about crabbing, but about the sunrises, the clouds and other things that caught her attention.

Those posts caught the attention of her Facebook followers, with many of them asking her to take them crabbing. She was reluctant for a long time, thinking it might ruin her newfound passion.

"I'm having so much fun crabbing, the most fun I've had in my entire life. If I bring people in and add them to this, it's going to be ruined. That's why I said no for so long," she said.

"Then one of my dear friends, Peter Pierce who is the general manager of SNOB downtown, said his brothers were coming to town and asked me to take them crabbing. It turned out to be a much better experience and actually enhanced it for me."

About the same time, her friend and fishing buddy Robbie Mottinger created a Facebook page for "Casual Crabbing With Tia." Clark soon began to take people on crabbing experiences. Her business was being built through social media posts and a website (casualcrabbingwithtia.com) that tells her story and where potential customers can find out about her availability.

Clark and her friend Art Perry have filmed several Youtube videos about crabbing. A big breakthrough came when Clark became affiliated with Airbnb Experiences, which promotes adventures for visitors to its worldwide locations. Clark said she's had customers from as far away as Alaska and Antarctica, but locals also seek her services.

Clark said she received a message from Airbnb asking her to come to San Francisco a couple of years ago. She told her wife Katie Killham about the request and Katie insisted on accepting the invitation. In San Francisco she found herself alongside three other Airbnb Experience hosts from Japan, Italy and South Africa explaining how they had built their businesses. Casual Crabbing With Tia was recognized as one of the top Airbnb Experiences in the world.

When customers book Clark – $75 per person for a 2½ to 3-hour outing – they get an immersion into some of the favorite Lowcountry outdoor activities. Customers, if they are 16 or older, must purchase a South Carolina saltwater fishing license. Clark provides all the gear.

"I teach them an 'in your face' crab class. I have some crabs there for demos. I teach them about the sex of crabs, the proper ways to hold them and then I go through all the gear and show them the way we're going to be crabbing.

"We crab at least two different ways, sometimes three. There's the technique called hand-lining or necking where you have a piece of chicken on the end of a string and you slowly have to walk the crab up without them knowing you're there, and then you have your partner scoop it up in a net. We also use drop baskets where you have the bait in the bottom of a basket and then pull the crabs up. And there's the commercial crab trap."

Clark also teaches participants how to use a cast net and will take bait caught in the cast net and put it out on a rod and reel in hopes of landing a fish. She also teaches customers how to clean and cook crabs.

"It's my goal and duty to give them this real Lowcountry experience," she said. "I try to set them up for success all the way through."

America's Boating Club classes

America's Boating Club Charleston is offering two classes next month.

The first is a free boater education course (ages 12-18) on July 11 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Roper Berkeley Medical Facility located at 730 Stony Landing Road in Moncks Corner.

The class is limited to 15 participants, who will earn the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card required for motor boat operators under 16 years of age. Pizza lunch will be provided.

The club is also conducting a safe boating class for all ages on July 18 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Successful participants earn the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. The cost is $25 for adults with youngsters 12-18 free. Bring a bag lunch.

For information or to register for either class, contact Billy Lynes at lynes@tds.net or 843-312-2876.