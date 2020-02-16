Charleston Trident Fishing Tournament's final awards ceremony marks end of an era

The Charleston Trident Fishing Tournament recently honored the top anglers of the 53rd annual tournament at an awards ceremony held at James Island County Park. The tournament ended Oct. 31, 2019, and a decision was made not to continue the event.
The tournament recognized outstanding catches from Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties. The event was run by a group of volunteers with assistance from the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission.
Here are the winners:
Ecology Awards for catch and release
Ecology Female — Jennifer Schall; Ecology Male — Jason Schall; Ecology Youth — Ashlynn Johnson; Ecology Charter Boat Inshore — Saltfisher; Ecology Recreational Boat Inshore — Oh Henry; Ecology Recreational Boat Offshore —Quick Release; Conservation Angler — Mike Waller.
Outstanding Angler Awards
Light or Ultralight Tackle Inshore — Carl Smith Jr.; Light or Ultralight Tackle Offshore — L.E. Hutchinson; Out of Area Inshore — Dan Scannell; Saltwater Inshore — James Glover; Saltwater Offshore — Cole Suggs; Catfish— Charity Willcutt; Charter Boat Inshore — Renegade; Charter Boat Offshore — Knot @ Work; Fly Rod Angler — J.R. Waits; Freshwater Angler Male — Patrick Smith; Freshwater Angler Female — Dakotah Poleynard Das; Lady Angler Offshore — Heather Leman; Recreational Boat Inshore — Predator; Recreational Boat Offshore — Stratos Bo; Youth Angler Inshore — Eli Jackson; Youth Angler Offshore — Chandler Griffin.
Record Breaker
J.R. Waits was honored as a record-breaker for a 30-pound cobia caught on fly tackle.
Final Standings (2018-19)
(All weights in pounds and ounces)
Saltwater
Barracuda L, 33-7, Anna Bennett
Barracuda UL, 20-14, M.W. Champlin
Blackfish G, 3-9, Park Smith
Blackfish L, 2-8, Ed Drutjons
Blackfish UL, 4-7, Jimmy Purcell
Bluefish G, 14-8, Matthew Summers
Cobia FR, 30-0, J.R. Waits
Dolphin G, 50-2, Chandler Griffin
Flounder G, 7-14, Lauren Poleynard Das
Flounder L, 9-6, Carl Smith Jr.
Flounder UL, 5-9, Carl Smith Jr.
Ladyfish L, 4-3, Bill Jones
Ladyfish UL, 4-5, Bill Jones
King mackerel G, 41-0, Cole Suggs
King mackerel L, 33-5, L.E. Hutchinson
Spanish mackerel L, 7-0, Bill Jones
Spanish mackerel UL, 4-0, Ken Kirchner
Pompano L, 3-4, Creed Branham
Pompano UL, 4-4, Bill Jones
Sheepshead L, 14-9, James Glover
Snapper G, 24-12, Harrison Manning
Spadefish L, 9-5, Matt Perkinson
Spadefish UL, 9-13, Chip Sandifer
Swordfish G, 58-7, Heather Leman
Trout L ,5-6, Chad Essex
Trout UL, 5-14, Bill Jones
Trout FR, 2-13, Eddie Robbins
Tuna G, 27-10, Robert Olsen
Whiting L, 1-4, Bob Renkas
Saltwater Tackle Categories
General — Over 20-pound test line; Light — Over 8-20-pound test line; Ultralight — 8-pound test and under. Flyrod — 20-pound tippet or less.
Fresh water
Largemouth bass L, 7-4,Patrick Smith
Largemouth bass UL, 4-8, Lynn White
White Bass UL, 0-15, Dakotah Finn Benton
Shellcracker FR, 1-2, J.R. Pye
Bream-all others UL, 1-5, James Medina
Bream-all others FR, 1-0, J.R. Pye
Catfish G, 40-0, Charity Willcutt
Catfish L, 19-10, Charity Willcutt
Freshwater Tackle Categories
General — Over 14-pound test line; Light — Over 8-14-pound test line; Ultralight — 8-pound test and under; Flyrod — 20-pound test tippet or less.
Catch and release
Jason Schall 17665
Don Myers 11840
Jennifer Schall 2515
Russ Perkins 1995
Daryl Johnson 1990