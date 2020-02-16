Charleston Trident Fishing Tournament's final awards ceremony marks end of an era

The Charleston Trident Fishing Tournament recently honored the top anglers of the 53rd annual tournament at an awards ceremony held at James Island County Park. The tournament ended Oct. 31, 2019, and a decision was made not to continue the event.

The tournament recognized outstanding catches from Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties. The event was run by a group of volunteers with assistance from the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission.

Here are the winners:

Ecology Awards for catch and release

Ecology Female — Jennifer Schall; Ecology Male — Jason Schall; Ecology Youth — Ashlynn Johnson; Ecology Charter Boat Inshore — Saltfisher; Ecology Recreational Boat Inshore — Oh Henry; Ecology Recreational Boat Offshore —Quick Release; Conservation Angler — Mike Waller.

Outstanding Angler Awards

Light or Ultralight Tackle Inshore — Carl Smith Jr.; Light or Ultralight Tackle Offshore — L.E. Hutchinson; Out of Area Inshore — Dan Scannell; Saltwater Inshore — James Glover; Saltwater Offshore — Cole Suggs; Catfish— Charity Willcutt; Charter Boat Inshore — Renegade; Charter Boat Offshore — Knot @ Work; Fly Rod Angler — J.R. Waits; Freshwater Angler Male — Patrick Smith; Freshwater Angler Female — Dakotah Poleynard Das; Lady Angler Offshore — Heather Leman; Recreational Boat Inshore — Predator; Recreational Boat Offshore — Stratos Bo; Youth Angler Inshore — Eli Jackson; Youth Angler Offshore — Chandler Griffin.

Record Breaker

J.R. Waits was honored as a record-breaker for a 30-pound cobia caught on fly tackle.

Final Standings (2018-19)

(All weights in pounds and ounces)

Saltwater

Barracuda L, 33-7, Anna Bennett

Barracuda UL, 20-14, M.W. Champlin

Blackfish G, 3-9, Park Smith

Blackfish L, 2-8, Ed Drutjons

Blackfish UL, 4-7, Jimmy Purcell

Bluefish G, 14-8, Matthew Summers

Cobia FR, 30-0, J.R. Waits

Dolphin G, 50-2, Chandler Griffin

Flounder G, 7-14, Lauren Poleynard Das

Flounder L, 9-6, Carl Smith Jr.

Flounder UL, 5-9, Carl Smith Jr.

Ladyfish L, 4-3, Bill Jones

Ladyfish UL, 4-5, Bill Jones

King mackerel G, 41-0, Cole Suggs

King mackerel L, 33-5, L.E. Hutchinson

Spanish mackerel L, 7-0, Bill Jones

Spanish mackerel UL, 4-0, Ken Kirchner

Pompano L, 3-4, Creed Branham

Pompano UL, 4-4, Bill Jones

Sheepshead L, 14-9, James Glover

Snapper G, 24-12, Harrison Manning

Spadefish L, 9-5, Matt Perkinson

Spadefish UL, 9-13, Chip Sandifer

Swordfish G, 58-7, Heather Leman

Trout L ,5-6, Chad Essex

Trout UL, 5-14, Bill Jones

Trout FR, 2-13, Eddie Robbins

Tuna G, 27-10, Robert Olsen

Whiting L, 1-4, Bob Renkas

Saltwater Tackle Categories

General — Over 20-pound test line; Light — Over 8-20-pound test line; Ultralight — 8-pound test and under. Flyrod — 20-pound tippet or less.

Fresh water

Largemouth bass L, 7-4,Patrick Smith

Largemouth bass UL, 4-8, Lynn White

White Bass UL, 0-15, Dakotah Finn Benton

Shellcracker FR, 1-2, J.R. Pye

Bream-all others UL, 1-5, James Medina

Bream-all others FR, 1-0, J.R. Pye

Catfish G, 40-0, Charity Willcutt

Catfish L, 19-10, Charity Willcutt

Freshwater Tackle Categories

General — Over 14-pound test line; Light — Over 8-14-pound test line; Ultralight — 8-pound test and under; Flyrod — 20-pound test tippet or less.

Catch and release

Jason Schall 17665

Don Myers 11840

Jennifer Schall 2515

Russ Perkins 1995

Daryl Johnson 1990