As SC waters open to boaters, here's how to avoid becoming a statistic

One aspect of Lowcountry life that the coronavirus pandemic has had little effect on is spending time on the water.

Now that the boat ramps are open throughout the state and there's no executive order that requires a boat to be underway except for fishing, you can tie up with other boaters or beach your boat and get out and enjoy the sunshine. Boating season in South Carolina is in full swing, just in time for National Safe Boating Week, which runs from May 16-22.

"Everybody's getting out on the water. That's the place to go," said Robert McCullough, spokesman for the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

But getting out on the water also requires certain knowledge and demands certain responsibilities, whether you are paddling around in a 10-foot kayak or operating a 37-foot center console.

South Carolina's coast stretches 200 miles from the North Carolina border near Little River to the Georgia border on the Savannah River. The Palmetto State has more than 8,000 miles of rivers and 460,000 acres of lakes. At first glance, that seems like a lot of space to enjoy your boating, but there are more than 500,000 registered boats in a state with a population of around 5 million.

The waterways can get crowded and that can lead to tragedy when everyone doesn't act responsibly.

The cornerstone of boating safely is wearing a personal flotation device (life jacket). McCullough has been with SCDNR for more than three decades and has served as spokesman for the past 20 years. During that time, he's been a first-hand witness to heart-wrenching fatalities.

"I can tell you definitively that about 80 percent of those (fatalities), if they had been wearing a life jacket they would be alive. It's like I tell people about a seat belt. A seat belt will save your life, but if you get hit by a train it's not going to save your life," he said. "It's the same with a boat. If you have a life jacket, it's going to save your life most of the time. Now if you hit a bridge abutment in a boat, it's not really going to help. I don't make light of it, but it's the truth. You're going to survive (accidents) much better if you have a life jacket on.

"What happens is if you have your life jacket on and you fall out of a boat, it becomes a funny story as opposed to a tragedy," McCullough continued. "I can't tell you how many times there have been people who jumped off a boat and witnesses say they were just going to hop in the water and they never came up. People will fall out for whatever reason, even in crashes or bumps. Had they had a life jacket on they would be alive."

McCullough said among the most difficult moments he has witnessed is having a father identify his child after a drowning that resulted from the parent operating a boat in a reckless manner.

"It's the kids and younger ones that really bother you," McCullough said. "When you're a grown man and you've chosen to drink and drive a boat crazy, that's on you."

McCullough said South Carolina has been averaging around 13 to 14 boating fatalities each year. According to SCDNR, there were 64 fatalities as a result of recreational boating accidents in 1973 when there where only 128,000 boats registered in the state. The Boating Safety Act of 1996, also known as Drew's Law in memory of an 11-year-old killed on Lake Murray in 1997, and concentrated boating education classes statewide have helped reduce the number of boating accidents and fatalities.

There are no licensing requirements and no driver's test required to operate a boat in South Carolina for anyone age 16 and older. If you are under 16, you must complete a boating safety course in order to operate a motorized vessel and an adult must be present on the vessel while anyone under the age of 16 is operating a vessel, including a personal watercraft, if that vessel has a motor of 15 horsepower or greater.

SCDNR offers an online boater education class that can be found under the Boating section of the dnr.sc.gov website. America's Boating Club, the Coast Guard Auxiliary and Charleston Sail and Power Squadron also offer classes to meet the requirements.

McCullough said the state has adopted the Coast Guard requirements for boating safety equipment.

All boats must have a U.S. Coast Guard-approved wearable PFD for each person on board or being towed, and that PFD must be in good condition, readily available and the proper size for the intended wearer. Boats 16 feet or longer must carry a Type IV throwable device. In South Carolina, any person under 12 years of age must wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved Type I, II, III or V PFD when on board a boat less than 16 feet long.

Boats under 26 feet must carry a Coast Guard-approved hand-held portable fire extinguisher if the boat's construction permits the entrapment of flammable vapors or if it has a permanently installed gas tank, including tanks that use any type of fastener that would hamper the immediate removal of the tank from the boat. Additional extinguishers are required in boats larger than 26 feet.

Navigation lights (bow and stern lights) must be on between sunset and sunrise. Boats operating in coastal waters must carry flares. All boats less than 39.4 feet must carry an efficient sound-producing device. Every vessel from 39.4 to 65.6 feet must carry a whistle and a bell.

In South Carolina, vessels may not be operated in excess of idle speed within 50 feet of an anchored vessel, wharf, pier, dock or a person in the water. Vessels may not operate in excess of idle speed within 100 yards of the Atlantic coastline.

Each person on a personal watercraft must wear a Coast Guard-approved Type I, II, II or V PFD. Personal watercraft may not be operated between sunset and sunrise and must be equipped with a self-circling or lanyard-type engine cutoff switch. When operating a personal watercraft, one may not operate in a manner so as to leave the water completely while crossing (jumping) the wake of another vessel withing 200 feet of the vessel creating the wake.

SCDNR Safe Boating Tips

Before you Leave

• Download DNR Float plan, fill it out and make sure you leave the plans with a responsible individual.

• Check the weather.

• Let someone know where you are going.

• Gather all lifesaving devices. Make sure they are in good serviceable condition and are the correct size for all passengers (especially children).

• Check the fuel and the battery charge.

• Make sure lights are in good working condition on the boat and trailer.

• Make sure fire extinguisher is readily accessible and in good serviceable condition.

• Put the plug in.

• Connect trailer safety chains to tow vehicle.

• Carry a cell phone if possible.

On the water

• Know the aids to navigation and buoy system in your areas.

• Don't operate the boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• When operating sailboats be aware of overhead power lines and wires.

• If someone falls overboard, throw something that will float (Personal Floating Device (PFD), raft or cooler).

• All boats approaching from the right have the right of way.

• Always anchor from the bow of the boat and pull the anchor before leaving.

• If boat capsizes, stay with the boat.

• If caught in a storm, head into the wind, put on PFD's and keep passengers low in the boat.