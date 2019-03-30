Springtime is the springboard into surf fishing. Baitfish are moving back into the area followed by bigger species. If you are headed to the beach why not bring a rod and reel along to pass the time?
Where should you go? There are plenty of well-documented surf fishing hotspots in the Charleston area, some that reachable only by boat — Deveaux Bank, Bull's Capers, Dewees and Morris Islands are all popular spots.
But if you don't have access to a boat, there also are plenty of places where you can wet a line and dip your toes in the sand — the rocks near Fort Moultrie on Sullivan's Island and Breach Inlet between Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms are popular shore destinations. If you are willing to take a hike, try the north end of Folly Beach looking out toward Morris Island Lighthouse or Frampton Inlet near Edisto Beach. Wherever you end up, be courteous and stay away from the areas where people are swimming.
When people think of surf fishing, the image that comes to mind is someone wading into waist-deep water with a 10- to 12-foot rod and making a long cast. Those mammoth surf casting rods have their place but you can catch plenty of fish with any 6- to 8-foot rod and reel combo spooled with an adequate amount of line.
There are plenty of desirable species swimming in knee-deep water, including some trophy redfish. Just be certain to know size and catch limits for the fish you might encounter.
Learning to read the water and make a good guess as to where the fish will be found is both art and science. To simplify things, though, you need to be casting your bait into the breaking waves because that's where the fish are moving.
Go out to a beach at low tide and examine the terrain, then come back to the same area at high tide and see what is happening with the water. The gullies and ditches are where the breakers form, and that’s where the predatory fish are swimming.
The business end of that rod and reel combo depends on what type of species you are targeting. A simple double-hook bottom rig found in most tackle shops will suffice for many surf species including whiting, smaller redfish, bluefish or pompano. Attach a pyramid sinker heavy enough to hold the rig in place and a couple of gold wire hooks.
If you are targeting the big bull redfish, you'll probably want to use some variation of the fish-finder rig with appropriate-sized circle hooks. The typical fish-finder rig has a sinker on the main line, a swivel and a longer leader going to the hook. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources suggests a variation on the fish-finder rig that uses a fixed weight. Tie a three-way swivel on your main line, attach the weight to the bottom section of the swivel and tie a short leader, six inches or so, on the third part of the swivel.
There are plenty of options for bait. You can pick up frozen shrimp or mullet at the tackle store. You can purchase fresh shrimp at the seafood market on your way to the beach. Or you can carry a cast net and bait bucket along with you and catch fresh mullet or menhaden.
Other useful items to carry with you are a carpenter's nail apron where you can tote extra rigs and stuff some more bait if you are prone to wander; a PVC sand spike to hold your rods; and perhaps a beach chair so you can rest as you await a bite.