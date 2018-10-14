Fishing For Vets tournament
American Legion Post 136 and VFW@ Post 10624 will hold the Fishing For Vets inshore saltwater fishing tournament Oct. 20 with proceeds going to local vets in need and the posts' building funds. The captain and angler dinner will be held Oct. 17 at the Rusty Rudder. Eligible species are redfish, flounder and sheepshead. Contact Bill Ferguson at 843-437-4732 or email alpost136ft@gmail.com.
Goldbug Island Turkey Shoot
The East Cooper Outboard Motor Club's 55th annual Goldbug Island Turkey Shoot will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from Oct. 31-Nov. 21 and Monday-Wednesday on Thanksgiving week. The shoot is limited to 12-gauge and .410 gauge only and no outside ammunition is allowed.
Net proceeds go to local charities.
