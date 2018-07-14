Summerville Saltwater Anglers
The Summerville Saltwater Anglers will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 18 at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville. For information email SSWAOnline@gmail.com or visit summervillesaltwateranglers.com.
Lowcountry Longbeards Banquet
The Lowcountry Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will hold its annual banquet at 6 p.m. July 19 at The Pavilion at Pepper Plantation in Awendaw. Tickets are available at nwtf.org/events.
Mount Pleasant, Folly Pier tournaments
The Mount Pleasant and Folly Beach Piers Cast Off Fishing Tournament will be held as follows: Folly tournaments - Aug. 11 and Sept. 29. Mount Pleasant - Sept. 1 and Oct. 13. Awards are for the largest game fish catch in each of the following categories: Adult Angler, Lady Angler, Youth Angler (12 and under), Senior Angler (60+) and Total Weight of Five Fish. Tournament registration fees are $10 for ages 13 and up, $9 for members of the military, $8 for seniors and ages 12 and under, or $5 for fishing pass holders. The final tournaments at each pier will have a similar award and pricing structure; mid-season tournaments will offer awards for the top three biggest fish category. Registration is at charlestoncountyparks.com/fishing.
Let Us Know
Items can be submitted by emailing sportsdesk@postandcourier.com and braswellsports@hotmail.com