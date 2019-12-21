The Haddrell's Point Fishing Expo 2020 will take place January 18-19 at Omar Shrine Temple in Mount Pleasant. The event will feature a number of local instructors as well as nationally recognized fishing experts.

A schedule of seminars will be posted soon.

Tickets are $5 for the Expo which lasts from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day.

Saltwater Sportsman Seminar Tour

The Saltwater Sportsman National Fishing Seminar Tour will make a stop in Myrtle Beach Jan. 18 at the Conference Center at Barefoot Resort. In addition to George Poveromo, host of George Poveromo's World of Saltwater Fishing on the Discovery Channel and a contributing editor for Saltwater Sportsman magazine, Charleston-area speakers include: Capt. Robert Olsen of Knot@Work Fishing Charters, Capt. Paul Godbout and Capt. John Fuss of Holy City Fishing Charters. The seminar runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and the cost is $55. Attendees also will be invited to the After Seminar Party at Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach. Call 800-448-7360 or register online at nationalseminarseries.com.

Brody Bates Redfish Open

The Student Angler League Tournament Trail (SALTT) will hold the inaugural Brody Bates Youth Redfish Open on March 21 out of Buck Hall Landing in Awendaw. The event is limited to the first 50 teams to register. Information is available at brodybatesredfishopen.com.

