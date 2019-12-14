The Student Angler League Tournament Trail (SALTT) will hold the inaugural Brody Bates Youth Redfish Open on March 21 out of Buck Hall Landing in Awendaw. The event is limited to the first 50 teams to register. Information is available at brodybatesredfishopen.com.
Bassmaster Marshal Registration
Registration opens in December for fishing enthusiasts to serve as marshals for the 2020 Bassmaster Elite Series, which includes an April 16-19 stop on the Santee Cooper lakes. Observers ride along with the pros. They are not allowed to fish, but they are encouraged to take photos, send blog posts to Bassmaster.com and serve as an extra set of eyes for B.A.S.S. tournament officials, making sure all rules are observed. Additionally, marshals operate the digital BASSTrakk scoring system that enables fans to follow the action in real time. The cost is $99, which includes an exclusive dinner and meet-and-greet with the elite anglers as well as receiving official Bassmaster marshal apparel and products from tournament sponsors. Marshals are guaranteed to be on the water for the first two competition days. To learn more and register for the Elite Series marshal program, visit Bassmaster.com or register by phone at (877) BASS-USA.
Let Us Know
Items can be submitted by emailing sportsdesk@postandcourier.com and braswellsports@hotmail.com.