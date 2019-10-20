Youth raccoon hunts sponsored by the S.C. Coon Hunters Association (SCCHA) and participating regional clubs begin this week and continue throughout the fall and winter, culminating with the S.C. Youth Raccoon Hunting Championship.

The regional club-sponsored hunts are all qualifying events for the state championship and are designed to teach the participants ethics and sportsmanship through participation in low-intensity competitive events. The state championship hunt is sponsored by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and will be March 7 at the Webb Wildlife Center. Hunters must qualify at one of the regional hunts to participate.

The top two hunters in each age bracket (juniors 12-under, seniors 13-17) and the Sportsmanship Award winners in each age group will qualify for the state championship hunt.

Competitors in the series are allowed to hunt in as many regional youth hunts as they choose, and all events are free.

In accordance with competition hunt rules, no raccoons are killed during the competition and guns are not allowed on the hunt. Interested youth hunters and their parents or guardians should contact the sponsoring clubs for information regarding specific hunts. Each hunter is responsible for bringing a dog to the hunts, and need to be able, with minimal assistance from an adult, to acknowledge when his or her dog “strikes” and “trees.” Points are awarded by judges based upon the order that the contestants interpret their dogs’ barks to identify when the dogs strike a raccoons’ trail and when their dogs have treed a raccoon.

Each potential participant should contact the sponsoring clubs for information regarding specific hunts and to sign up:

• Nov. 2: Red Hill Houndsmen. Hunt Address: 757 North Martintown Road, Edgefield, SC 29824. Contact Wayne Agner Jr. at 803-215-9911. Bench Show: 4 p.m.

• Nov. 9: Saluda County CHA. Hunt Address: 285 Old Andrew Coleman Road, Saluda, SC 29138. Contact Wayne Agner at 803-637-6219. Bench Show: 4 p.m. Night Hunt: 6 p.m.

• Dec. 7: Lancaster County CHA. Hunt Address: 2891 South Rocky River Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058. Contact Joel Hinson at 803-283-7815. Bench Show: 4 p.m. Night Hunt: 6 p.m.

• Dec. 14: Hell Hole Swamp CHA. Hunt Address: 5681 Walker Road, Georgetown, SC 29440. Contact Floyd Lambert at 843-344-1528. UKC State Youth Championship. Bench Show: 3 p.m. Water Race: 4 p.m. Night Hunt: 6 p.m.

• Jan. 11: Orangeburg County CHA. Hunt Address: 510 Holstein Road, Bowman, SC 29018. Contact Doug Shuler at 803-682-0418. Bench Show: 4 p.m. Night Hunt: 6 p.m.

• Jan. 25: Norway CHA. Hunt Address: 2811 Bonnette Road, Norway, SC 29133. Contact Mendell Miller at 803-707-1861. Bench Show: 4 p.m. Night Hunt: 6 p.m.

• Feb. 1: Whitmire CHA. Hunt Address:18193 Hwy 176, Newberry, SC 29108. Contact Steven Cromer at 803-944-2255. AKC State Youth Championship. Bench Show: 4 p.m. Night Hunt: 6 p.m.

• Feb. 8: Summerville CHA. Hunt Address: 200 Coon Hunters Lane, Ridgeville, SC 29472. Contact Ed Kimmons at 843-619-5265. Bench Show: 4 p.m. Night Hunt: 6 p.m.