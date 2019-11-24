Unless you are a vegetarian, there's a pretty good chance you will be eating turkey this week. And if you are a hardcore outdoorsman, chances are at least some of the turkey you eat was harvested earlier this year when South Carolina's spring turkey hunting season took place.

Approximately 50,000 South Carolinians take to the woods at some point during the spring in hopes of harvesting a turkey. The 2019 spring harvest was down slightly over 2018 , according to Charles Ruth of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, with hunters taking a total of 17,347 birds — 15,783 adult gobblers and 1,591 jakes.

"The harvest was down a touch this year," Ruth said. "Understand that we had a new season framework that went into effect in 2016 and initially, the first two years, 2016 and 2017 under the new framework, the harvest increased. However that new framework provided about 50 percent more opportunity for most hunters in the state.

"The question at that point was the increase in harvest related to more turkeys or was it simply more hunters having 50 percent more days in the season. What it's looking like, after the fact, is the latter. In other words, there were no more turkeys on the landscape and those initial increases were an artifact of hunters having more opportunities to hunt."

The decline in harvest isn't that surprising to Ruth and other biologists throughout the Southeast. The South Carolina Wild Turkey Summer Survey notes that there has been a decline in turkey productivity since 1988. In a news release posted on the DNR website (dnr.sc.gov), it points out that the average recruitment prior to 1988 was 3.5 poults per hen; the average recruitment since 1988 has been 2.1, a 40-percent decrease in average recruitment. Since 2010, the recruitment number has been below 2.0. The average for the last five years has been 1.6. The number for this year was 1.4.

"Across the board for nearly 10 years, particularly the last five years, the reproductive index has been really not good at all," Ruth said. "There's nothing to support the idea that there are more turkeys in the last few years. That's kinda the message."

For many years South Carolinian turkey hunters had a split season, with hunters in the coastal region starting a couple of weeks earlier than the rest of the state. Beginning in 2016, the South Carolina Legislature went to a single statewide season which, as Ruth noted, gave 34 of 46 counties more hunting days. But a sunset clause also was written into the legislation, meaning it would only be in effect for three years. The Legislature asked DNR to study the situation and report back to it, and during the last legislative session new regulations were passed that will go into effect next spring.

Ruth said that the season has been split back out and for Game Zones 1 and 2, the Piedmont and Mountain game zones, the season will start April 1, which was the traditional opening date between 1975 and 2015, and close on May 10. For the two coastal game zones, Game Zones 3 and 4, the season will open March 22 and conclude April 30.

Habitat change and predation are certainly factors in the declining numbers.

"Everything wants to break up turkey nests and eat the eggs or catch and eat turkeys. That's old news," Ruth said.

While there is concern, we are in no danger of having the turkey population going back to the days when they had all but disappeared from the South Carolina landscape.

"We're looking at fewer turkeys, but this is not a 'press the panic button' type of deal," Ruth said. "The Legislature has been good to work with. We are making some season adjustments and will see what kind of response we get out of the birds. We are trying to get things right and maybe see the numbers go up here in the next few years."