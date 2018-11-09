The S.C. Department of Natural Resources has announced that the shooting range at Palachucola Wildlife Management Area will be closed for maintenance and repairs beginning Dec. 10.
The Palachucola range, located in Hampton County, has been a popular addition to the SCDNR’s managed lands programs, attracting hunters and shooting enthusiasts since its opening in 2004.
The range has never been closed for any significant amount of time and parts of the facility are beginning to show their age, according to April Atkinson, the SCDNR biologist who manages Palachucola and the nearby Webb Center and Hamilton Ridge WMAs. Some work to ensure that the facility continues functioning safely and efficiently was in order.
“The range is popular, and I hope that our regular visitors and other users will bear with us while this work is being completed,” Atkinson said in a release. “Our goal is to provide a clean, safe and well-functioning facility where people can come and practice their shooting.”
The work will require that the range be closed while maintenance and repairs are underway and remain closed until the work has been completed. SCDNR has not said how long it expects the range to be shut down.
A complete list of public rifle ranges and commercial ranges in the state can be found on the SCDNR website at dnr.sc.gov/shooting/rangemap.html.