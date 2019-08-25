When dove season opens in South Carolina next month, the popular birds should be plentiful, according to biologists with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
"We just recently completed our annual preseason mourning dove survey," said Michael W. Hook, Coordinator for the SCDNR's small game program. "The current estimated dove population should provide very good September hunts provided we have no widespread adverse weather events."
Dove hunting season opens Sept. 2 in South Carolina. The daily bag limit for 2019-2020 will again be 15 birds, and legal shooting time for the early season (Sept. 2-7) will begin at noon. Legal shooting hours for the later seasons will begin at one-half hour before legal sunrise. Legal shooting time ends at official sunset during all season dates:
• Sept. 2-7: Noon until sunset
• Sept. 8-Oct. 12: half hour before sunrise until sunset
• Nov. 16-30: half hour before sunrise until sunset