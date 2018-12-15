Trout and redfish are the focus of the majority of Charleston-area inshore anglers this time of year, but don't forget sheepshead.
"This is some of the best fishing we have right now, especially for sheepshead. The bite is really good," said Capt. Mike Waller of SaltFisher Charters (saltfisher.com, 843-343-7538), who operates out of Kiawah Island's Mingo Point. "It's consistent this time of year. You can catch a good many of them."
While many Lowcountry anglers think the place to go for winter sheepshead are the nearshore reefs, where the larger fish move to spawn, Waller said he and his clients catch 95 percent of their fish inshore.
"As long as the water doesn't get too cold, the bite's really good. If you can, find a day that's not so windy. Wind makes it miserable," Waller said. "The perfect tide is a low tide in the middle of the day. If I have a 1-5 p.m. trip, a 3 o'clock low tide is perfect. High tide fishing for them is tough. I catch a few on high water but on low water I've sat in one spot and caught 50 to 80 fish without having to move. There are not a lot of bigger fish but it's a lot of action."
Waller said most of the fish measure 10-12 inches, but back in the creeks you can find 14- to 18-inch sheepshead (2 to 5 pounds).
Even before beginning his career as a fishing guide, Waller was recognized as a top inshore angler, particularly for big trout. In the early 2004, he won the trout division in five inshore tournaments and also won the trout division for the yearly Trident Fishing Tournament's light tackle (5.3 pounds) and ultralight tackle (6.4 pounds) categories.
But the focus on sheepshead began with his guiding career 15 years ago.
"Lonnie East actually taught me how to do it. The first time I went with him, we fished under the old Cooper River Bridge down by the old Whitestack Towing company. We caught 66 sheepshead and I caught three of them," Waller said.
"That put a bug in me. I wanted to learn how to do this. We were fishing side by side and he was putting them in the boat and I wasn't. I wanted to learn how to do it. That's how it started."
Waller said it's easier to teach kids how to catch sheepshead than adults. Adults, he said, wait for a good bite and with sheepshead "you don't get a good bite. You just get a bump."
Waller said docks, rock structure, leftover lumber in the water, anything with barnacles on it will harbor sheepshead.
Fiddler crabs are his preferred bait. If fiddlers aren't available, he uses fresh shrimp or fresh oysters.
Waller fishes with spinning tackle, using a Carolina-style rig — a 1-ounce egg sinker on the main line, a swivel and a 6-inch monofilament leader with a No. 1 Owner Mosquito hook. If the fish are larger he will switch to a 2/0 hook.
Waller will gather "half a 5-gallon bucket of oysters" and break them open for bait when fiddlers and shrimp aren't available. He also switches to a No. 4 treble hook, draping the oyster on the hook. But, he cautioned, you only get one shot with the oyster. If you miss, the bait is gone.
"I fish vertically, maybe a foot or so off the bottom," Waller said. "When you get where you are going to fish, point the rod tip to the water, open the bail and let the line drop to the bottom. When the bait hits the bottom, close the bail and turn the reel handle one or two times to take the slack out, then lift the rod tip up 6 inches to a foot. You want to be able to move the rod around and feel the bottom.
"Watch the rod tip. If that rod tip dips, set the hook. If you see the line move sideways, set the hook. Sometimes they will take the bait and swim in one direction or another. Every once in awhile, lift the bait up and down and slowly jig it. Don't move it fast, real slow. If you feel any resistance, set the hook."