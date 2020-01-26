Fishing guide Joe Dennis of J Hook Charters had planned to take his clients out to catch striped bass on the Santee Cooper lakes last week. But a few big Arkansas blue catfish changed all that.

"We were striper fishing, and the catfish changed our minds for us. The catfish wouldn't leave us alone," said Dennis, adding that his customers did catch striped bass, but the highlight was a couple of 40-pound catfish, two more in the 30-pound range and "a bunch of 15- to 20- pounders.

In addition to guiding on the Santee Cooper lakes, Dennis and Whitey Outlaw also co-host "Father and Son Outdoors TV" — which is broadcast on Saturdays at noon on ABC and on the Pursuit Channel (streaming) at 1:30 p.m. on Mondays and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. The program (fatherandsonoutdoorstv.com) supports the U.S. military by taking the children of military men and women on outdoor adventures while one of the parents is deployed overseas.

Dennis said the fishing on the lakes this time of year is outstanding. In addition to the big catfish and stripers, he said he and his clients have also done well fishing the deep-water brush piles and scoring on big crappie, bream and white perch.

From November through February, when the water is cold, anglers should be working structure in deeper water.

Dennis said he caught the catfish and stripers drifting live blueback herring. He said in addition to blues, you can catch flatheads and channel catfish.

"Live bait seems to catch bigger fish this time of year. The catfish are looking for big baits. They don't want to chase after them in this cold water. You have to put the bait right on top of them. I use a Livescope (sonar) and you can tell exactly where that bait was swimming and see it right there by the fish," he said.

He fishes a 7½-foot medium-light action Striper Stealth rod with a Carolina rig — a No. 3 red circle hook with a 24-inch leader attached to a swivel with the weight on the main line.

"You want to fish with as light a weight as possible but enough to keep it straight down. You want to keep the line as vertical as possible," he said. "When we mark fish (on the sonar), we put the baits down in the strike zone and stage them in two-foot increments. One pull from the reel to the first guide is two feet, so we'll put them out at, say, 24, 26, 28 and 30 feet. The fish will tell you how deep they are. When you catch two fish at the same depth, you put all the rods at the same depth."

Anglers can catch as many catfish as they would like, but they are limited to just one fish over 36 inches.

Dennis said guides were also catching some big stripers, "a lot of nice fish over 26 inches on the lower lake (Marion)."

"Some days you go out and every fish will be a keeper, or you'll catch 50 and still get your limit, but it may take a few to get your limit," he said. The striped bass limit in the Santee River system is 15 striped bass between 23 and 25 inches with one fish greater than 26 inches from Oct. 1-June 15. The season is closed from June 16-Sept. 30.

Dennis said the crappie, bream and white perch are coming from deep brush piles in 25 to 32 feet of water.

"We're fishing right above the brush piles using Rockport Rattler jigs tipped with small or medium crappie minnows," he said. "We'll mark the fish over the brush and fish right above them."

Walters 11th in Eastern Open

Bassmaster Elite pro Patrick Walters finished 11th in the season-opening Bassmaster Eastern Open held on Florida's Kissimmee Chain of Lakes with a three-day total of 36 pounds, 3 ounces and earned $6,000.

Walters, from Summerville, was the first-day leader of the event with a five-fish limit of 21-4, but managed only three keepers and a weight of 3-9 the final day. Bryan New of Belmont, N.C., won the tournament and $52,500 with a three-day catch of 49-8.