Daniel Wilson said his friends at Wando High School thought he was joking when he explained his college choice. Wilson will attend Erskine College next fall on an athletic scholarship as a member of the school's coed bass fishing team.

Erskine, a small, private college in Due West, added the team to its athletic program a year ago, and unlike schools such as South Carolina and Clemson, where bass fishing is considered a club sport, Erskine decided to provide institutional funding and offer scholarships. Recent Erskine graduate Ryan Teems is the program's first head coach.

Kevin Wilson said his son tried to form a high school team at Wando "but everyone was so devoted to saltwater fishing that he couldn't get anyone committed to tournament travel." That meant Daniel Wilson had to find high school tournaments that allowed him to fish as a solo angler with his father acting as boat captain.

He fished approximately 30 tournaments and won 24, which got the attention of Erskine's coach. Teems reached out to Wilson and did a phone interview before inviting him to visit the school.

"They want us to practice a couple of times a week on Lake Hartwell or Lake Greenwood, wherever we choose," said Wilson, who will be going from a graduating class of approximately 800 seniors at Wando to a college with just over 900 students.

"We'll also have team meetings once a week where we sit down and talk about what's coming up, what we've done, our schoolwork and keeping up our grades. The tournament schedule will start sometime in February and go until Late May or early June."

The fishing team will compete in both the FLW College Series and the Bass Pro Shops Collegiate Bass Fishing Series.

Wilson had been accepted at Clemson, College of Charleston and Georgia, and planned to fish on a club team before Erskine's scholarship offer, which was "too good to pass up with them paying for everything." He plans to major in business administration and minor in wildlife biology.

"We get to intern with sponsors of our team, and hopefully I'll get a job with one of them working in the fishing industry," Wilson said, adding that a career as a professional bass fisherman is his ultimate goal.