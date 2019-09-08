t

2018-19 TRIDENT FISHING TOURNAMENT

Week 44

(All weights in pounds and ounces)

Saltwater

Barracuda L 33-7 Anna Bennett

Barracuda UL 20-14 M.W. Champlin

Blackfish G 3-9 Park Smith

Blackfish L 2-8 Ed Drutjons

Blackfish UL 4-7 Jimmy Purcell

Bluefish G 14-4 Dan Scannell

Cobia FR 30-0 J.R. Waits

Dolphin G 50-2 Chandler Griffin

Flounder L 9-6 Carl Smith Jr.

Flounder UL 5-9 Carl Smith Jr.

Ladyfish L 4-3 Bill Jones

Ladyfish UL 4-5 Bill Jones

King mackerel G 33-5 L.E. Hutchinson

Spanish mackerel L 6-10 Addison Rupert

Spanish mackerel UL 4-0 Ken Kirchner

Pompano L 3-4 Creed Branham

Pompano UL 4-4 Bill Jones

Sheepshead L 14-9 James Glover

Snapper G 24-12 Harrison Manning

Spadefish L 9-5 Matt Perkinson

Spadefish UL 9-8 Dan Champlin

Swordfish G 58-7 Heather Leman

Trout L 5-6 Chad Essex

Trout UL 5-14 Bill Jones

Trout FR 2-13 Eddie Robbins

Tuna G 26-8 Brad Kicklighter

Whiting L 1-4 Bob Renkas

Saltwater Tackle Categories

General – Over 20-pound test line; Light – Over 8-pound through 20-pound test line; Ultralight – 8-pound test and under. Flyrod – 20-pound tippet or less.

Freshwater

Largemouth bass L 7-4 Patrick Smith

Largemouth bass UL 4-8 Lynn White

Shellcracker FR 1-2 J.R. Pye

Bream-all others UL 1-5 James Medina

Bream-all others FR 1-0 J.R. Pye

Catfish G 40-0 Charity Willcutt

Catfish L 19-10 Charity Willcutt

Freshwater Tackle Categories

General – Over 14-pound test line; Light – Over 8-pound through 14-pound test line; Ultralight – 8-pound test and under; Flyrod – 20-pound test tippet or less.

Catch and release

Jason Schall 9370

Don Myers 8010

Russ Perkins 1865

Larry Eustace 1250

Daryl Johnson 1240

