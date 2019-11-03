2018-19 TRIDENT FISHING TOURNAMENT
Week 52
(All weights in pounds and ounces)
Saltwater
Barracuda L 33-7 Anna Bennett
Barracuda UL 20-14 M.W. Champlin
Blackfish G 3-9 Park Smith
Blackfish L 2-8 Ed Drutjons
Blackfish UL 4-7 Jimmy Purcell
Bluefish G 14-8 Matthew Summers
Cobia FR 30-0 J.R. Waits
Dolphin G 50-2 Chandler Griffin
Flounder G 7-14 Lauren Poleynard Das
Flounder L 9-6 Carl Smith Jr.
Flounder UL 5-9 Carl Smith Jr.
Ladyfish L 4-3 Bill Jones
Ladyfish UL 4-5 Bill Jones
King mackerel G 41-0 Cole Suggs
King mackerel L 33-5 L.E. Hutchinson
Spanish mackerel L 6-10 Addison Rupert
Spanish mackerel UL 4-0 Ken Kirchner
Pompano L 3-4 Creed Branham
Pompano UL 4-4 Bill Jones
Sheepshead L 14-9 James Glover
Snapper G 24-12 Harrison Manning
Spadefish L 9-5 Matt Perkinson
Spadefish UL 9-13 Chip Sandifer
Swordfish G 58-7 Heather Leman
Trout L 5-6 Chad Essex
Trout UL 5-14 Bill Jones
Trout FR 2-13 Eddie Robbins
Tuna G 26-8 Brad Kicklighter
Whiting L 1-4 Bob Renkas
Saltwater Tackle Categories
General – Over 20-pound test line; Light – Over 8-pound through 20-pound test line; Ultralight – 8-pound test and under. Flyrod – 20-pound tippet or less.
Freshwater
Largemouth bass L 7-4 Patrick Smith
Largemouth bass UL 4-8 Lynn White
White Bass UL 0-15 Dakotah Finn Benton
Shellcracker FR 1-2 J.R. Pye
Bream-all others UL 1-5 James Medina
Bream-all others FR 1-0 J.R. Pye
Catfish G 40-0 Charity Willcutt
Catfish L 19-10 Charity Willcutt
Freshwater Tackle Categories
General – Over 14-pound test line; Light – Over 8-pound through 14-pound test line; Ultralight – 8-pound test and under; Flyrod – 20-pound test tippet or less.
Catch and release
Jason Schall 11910
Don Myers 11840
Russ Perkins 1995
Daryl Johnson 1890
Larry Eustace 1610