2018-19 TRIDENT FISHING TOURNAMENT
Week 28
(All weights in pounds and ounces)
Saltwater
Blackfish UL 4-7 Jimmy Purcell
Flounder L 9-6 Carl Smith Jr.
Flounder UL 5-9 Carl Smith Jr.
Spanish mackerel L 6-10 Addison Rupert
Spanish mackerel UL 4-0 Ken Kirchner
Pompano L 3-4 Creed Branham
Pompano UL 4-4 Bill Jones
Sheepshead L 14-9 James Glover
Trout UL 5-14 Bill Jones
Trout FR 2-13 Eddie Robbins
Whiting L 1-4 Bob Renkas
Saltwater Tackle Categories
General – Over 20-pound test line; Light – Over 8-pound through 20-pound test line; Ultralight – 8-pound test and under. Flyrod – 20-pound tippet or less.
Freshwater
Largemouth bass L 7-4 Patrick Smith
Largemouth bass UL 4-8 Lynn White
Bream-all others UL 1-5 James Medina
Catfish G 40-0 Charity Willcutt
Freshwater Tackle Categories
General – Over 14-pound test line; Light – Over 8-pound through 14-pound test line; Ultralight – 8-pound test and under; Flyrod – 20-pound test tippet or less.
Catch and release
Jason Schall 7210
Don Myers 6170
Daryl Johnson 960
Larry Eustace 920
Jennifer Schall 555
Russell Perkins 530
Lewis Lee 530