2018-19 TRIDENT FISHING TOURNAMENT

Week 26

(All weights in pounds and ounces)

Saltwater

Blackfish UL 4-7 Jimmy Purcell

Flounder L 9-6 Carl Smith Jr.

Flounder UL 5-9 Carl Smith Jr.

Pompano L 3-4 Creed Branham

Pompano UL 4-4 Bill Jones

Sheepshead L 14-9 James Glover

Trout UL 5-14 Bill Jones

Trout FR 2-13 Eddie Robbins

Whiting L 1-4 Bob Renkas

Saltwater Tackle Categories

General – Over 20-pound test line; Light – Over 8-pound through 20-pound test line; Ultralight – 8-pound test and under. Flyrod – 20-pound tippet or less.

Freshwater

Largemouth bass L 7-4 Patrick Smith

Largemouth bass UL 3-4 James Medina

Bream-all others UL 1-5 James Medina

Catfish G 40-0 Charity Willcutt

Freshwater Tackle Categories

General – Over 14-pound test line; Light – Over 8-pound through 14-pound test line; Ultralight – 8-pound test and under; Flyrod – 20-pound test tippet or less.

Catch and release

Jason Schall 6940

Don Myers 6020

Daryl Johnson 960

Larry Eustace 800

Russell Perkins 530

Lewis Lee 530

