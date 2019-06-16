2018-19 TRIDENT FISHING TOURNAMENT
Week 32
(All weights in pounds and ounces)
Saltwater
Blackfish L 2-8 Ed Drutjons
Blackfish UL 4-7 Jimmy Purcell
Bluefish G 14-4 Dan Scannell
Cobia FR 30-0 J.R. Waits
Flounder L 9-6 Carl Smith Jr.
Flounder UL 5-9 Carl Smith Jr.
Spanish mackerel L 6-10 Addison Rupert
Spanish mackerel UL 4-0 Ken Kirchner
Pompano L 3-4 Creed Branham
Pompano UL 4-4 Bill Jones
Sheepshead L 14-9 James Glover
Spadefish L 8-3 Jason Edgerton
Spadefish UL 9-0 Phil Werner
Trout L 5-4 Madeline Chamness
Trout UL 5-14 Bill Jones
Trout FR 2-13 Eddie Robbins
Tuna G 26-8 Brad Kicklighter
Whiting L 1-4 Bob Renkas
Saltwater Tackle Categories
General – Over 20-pound test line; Light – Over 8-pound through 20-pound test line; Ultralight – 8-pound test and under. Flyrod – 20-pound tippet or less.
Freshwater
Largemouth bass L 7-4 Patrick Smith
Largemouth bass UL 4-8 Lynn White
Shellcracker FR 1-2 J.R. Pye
Bream-all others UL 1-5 James Medina
Catfish G 40-0 Charity Willcutt
Freshwater Tackle Categories
General – Over 14-pound test line; Light – Over 8-pound through 14-pound test line; Ultralight – 8-pound test and under; Flyrod – 20-pound test tippet or less.
Catch and release
Jason Schall 7210
Don Myers 6230
Russ Perkins 1100
Daryl Johnson 1030
Larry Eustace 990