2018-19 TRIDENT FISHING TOURNAMENT

Week 32

(All weights in pounds and ounces)

Saltwater

Blackfish L 2-8 Ed Drutjons

Blackfish UL 4-7 Jimmy Purcell

Bluefish G 14-4 Dan Scannell

Cobia FR 30-0 J.R. Waits

Flounder L 9-6 Carl Smith Jr.

Flounder UL 5-9 Carl Smith Jr.

Spanish mackerel L 6-10 Addison Rupert

Spanish mackerel UL 4-0 Ken Kirchner

Pompano L 3-4 Creed Branham

Pompano UL 4-4 Bill Jones

Sheepshead L 14-9 James Glover

Spadefish L 8-3 Jason Edgerton

Spadefish UL 9-0 Phil Werner

Trout L 5-4 Madeline Chamness

Trout UL 5-14 Bill Jones

Trout FR 2-13 Eddie Robbins

Tuna G 26-8 Brad Kicklighter

Whiting L 1-4 Bob Renkas

Saltwater Tackle Categories

General – Over 20-pound test line; Light – Over 8-pound through 20-pound test line; Ultralight – 8-pound test and under. Flyrod – 20-pound tippet or less.

Freshwater

Largemouth bass L 7-4 Patrick Smith

Largemouth bass UL 4-8 Lynn White

Shellcracker FR 1-2 J.R. Pye

Bream-all others UL 1-5 James Medina

Catfish G 40-0 Charity Willcutt

Freshwater Tackle Categories

General – Over 14-pound test line; Light – Over 8-pound through 14-pound test line; Ultralight – 8-pound test and under; Flyrod – 20-pound test tippet or less.

Catch and release

Jason Schall 7210

Don Myers 6230

Russ Perkins 1100

Daryl Johnson 1030

Larry Eustace 990

