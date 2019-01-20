2018-19 TRIDENT FISHING TOURNAMENT
Week 11
(All weights in pounds and ounces)
Saltwater
Flounder L 9-6 Carl Smith Jr.
Flounder UL 5-9 Carl Smith Jr.
Pompano L 3-4 Creed Branham
Pompano UL 4-4 Bill Jones
Sheepshead L 14-9 James Glover
Trout UL 5-14 Bill Jones
Trout FR 2-13 Eddie Robbins
Saltwater Tackle Categories
General – Over 20-pound test line; Light – Over 8-pound through 20-pound test line; Ultralight – 8-pound test and under. Flyrod – 20-pound tippet or less.
Catch and release
Jason Schall 4745
Don Myers 2580
Daryl Johnson 960
Lewis Lee 530
Larry Eustace 530