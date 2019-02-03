trident

2018-19 TRIDENT FISHING TOURNAMENT

Week 13

(All weights in pounds and ounces)

Saltwater

Flounder L 9-6 Carl Smith Jr.

Flounder UL 5-9 Carl Smith Jr.

Pompano L 3-4 Creed Branham

Pompano UL 4-4 Bill Jones

Sheepshead L 14-9 James Glover

Trout UL 5-14 Bill Jones

Trout FR 2-13 Eddie Robbins

Saltwater Tackle Categories

General – Over 20-pound test line; Light – Over 8-pound through 20-pound test line; Ultralight – 8-pound test and under. Flyrod – 20-pound tippet or less.

Catch and release

Jason Schall 4845

Don Myers 2840

Daryl Johnson 960

Lewis Lee 530

Larry Eustace 530

