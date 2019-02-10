trident

2018-19 TRIDENT FISHING TOURNAMENT

Week 14

(All weights in pounds and ounces)

Saltwater

Flounder L 9-6 Carl Smith Jr.

Flounder UL 5-9 Carl Smith Jr.

Pompano L 3-4 Creed Branham

Pompano UL 4-4 Bill Jones

Sheepshead L 14-9 James Glover

Trout UL 5-14 Bill Jones

Trout FR 2-13 Eddie Robbins

Saltwater Tackle Categories

General – Over 20-pound test line; Light – Over 8-pound through 20-pound test line; Ultralight – 8-pound test and under. Flyrod – 20-pound tippet or less.

Freshwater

Bream-all others UL 1-5 James Medina

Freshwater Tackle Categories

General – Over 14-pound test line; Light – Over 8-pound through 14-pound test line; Ultralight – 8-pound test and under; Flyrod – 20-pound test tippet or less.

Catch and release

Jason Schall 4845

Don Myers 3510

Daryl Johnson 960

Larry Eustace 680

Lewis Lee 530

