2017-18 TRIDENT FISHING TOURNAMENT
Week 42
(All weights in pounds and ounces)
Saltwater
Barracuda G 28-14 Rick Savin
Blackfish UL 3-15 Susan Simonin
Bluefish G 11-3 Joel Osborne
Bluefish UL 11-4 Steve Joy
Cobia G 51-2 Alex Michaels
Cobia L 53-5 Brad Burnett
Dolphin G 57-0 Josh White
Flounder L 6-8 Jason Edgerton
Flounder UL 3-9 Oliver Liberis
Grouper G 54-4 James Lasher
Ladyfish L 4-4 Bill Jones
Ladyfish UL 4-7 Bill Jones
King mackerel L 38-8 Joe Davis
Spanish mackerel G 6-1 Jimbo Smoak
Spanish mackerel L 6-14 Bill Jones
Spanish mackerel UL 7-1 Bill Jones
Pompano L 2-8 Rob Crawford
Pompano UL 4-4 Bill Jones
Sheepshead L 10-6 Gerald Grenier
Snapper G 23-0 Joseph Smith
Snapper L 18-12 Michael Sharpton
Snapper UL 18-15 Bill Sarvis
Spadefish G 7-11 Chip Sandifer
Spadefish L 8-0 Drew Werner
Spadefish UL 6-2 Chip Sandifer
Swordfish G 532-0 Bobby Streisel
Triggerfish L 8-8 Duane Sisson
Tripletail G 12-6 Larry Kohler
Tripletail FR 2-8 Chris LaFrancois
Trout L 6-9 Bill Jones
Tuna G 34-0 Brad Kicklighter
Wahoo G 104-8 Shane Overby
Whiting L 1-0 Gordon Murray
Whiting UL 1-8 Mark Thawley
Saltwater Tackle Categories
General – Over 20-pound test line; Light – Over 8-pound through 20-pound test line; Ultralight – 8-pound test and under. Flyrod – 20-pound tippet or less.
Freshwater
Largemouth bass L 6-8 Patrick Smith
Largemouth bass UL 5-6 Patrick Smith
Bream-all others G 1-0 Nancy Cunningham
Bream-all others L 1-8 Hunter Williams
Bream-all others UL 1-6 Jerry McCabe
Catfish G 84-10 Paul Daniels
Catfish L 28-8 Joe Willcutt
Crappie UL 1-6 Buck Haulbrooks
Shellcracker UL 1-4 Neal Davis
Striped bass UL 11-10 Lonnie East III
Freshwater Tackle Categories
General – Over 14-pound test line; Light – Over 8-pound through 14-pound test line; Ultralight – 8-pound test and under; Flyrod – 20-pound test tippet or less.
Catch and release
Jason Schall 3470
Russ Perkins 3010
Daryl Johnson 1380
Lewis Lee 1260
Jennifer Schall 700