If you want to catch one of those big bull redfish from the Folly Beach Fishing Pier or if you are gunning for a spot on the pier's Wall of Fame, you'd better get busy. The fall redfish won't be here many more weeks and neither will the pier, which is shutting down Oct. 19 while the old structure is removed and a new one built.

"The next two years are going to be different, for sure. How different it's going to be we don't have any idea," said Mark Patrick, general manager of Folly Beach Properties for the Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission (ccprc.com).

Patrick said the building that houses a gift shop and restaurant will remain and be open but everything seaward from that point is going to be removed as part of the $14 million project. Instead of wood pilings, which have slowly been destroyed by shipworms, the new structure will feature concrete pilings expected to last more than 60 years.

Patrick said he hopes people will still visit the gift shop area and watch construction of the new facility.

The pier was opened 25 years ago and named in honor of Edwin S. Taylor, replacing a pier destroyed by fire 18 years before. Over the years it has provided many outstanding fishing memories for those who have visited the 1,045-foot long pier.

"I think definitely the Take A Kid Fishing Tournament that the Folly Beach Anglers put on has been one of my best memories," Patrick said of the one-day event that has drawn nearly 300 youth anglers and double that number counting the parents, guardians and volunteers.

"It's just awesome to see that many kids on the pier fishing at one time. Unfortunately, we didn't get to have it this year because of COVID. And the Big Kahuna Fishing Tournaments we used to host were awesome."

Patrick also recalled a memorable day in 2019 when anglers fishing from the diamond end of the pier caught seven king mackerel.

"The summer before last we had someone catch a big jack crevalle (31 pounds, 10 ounces). It was really neat to watch that fellow reel it in. It was a fight. He fought it all the way up and down the pier twice," Patrick said.

Just inside the gift shop is the Wall of Fame, a photo board filled with outstanding catches made through the years along with a list of pier record catches. Conspicuously missing from the list are the red drum (redfish), tarpon and sharks, all of which have been caught from the pier.

Fishing for sharks from the pier is prohibited. While it's legal to keep a tarpon if it measures at least 77 inches, the release of tarpon is encouraged. Red drum that measure more than 23 inches must be released in South Carolina.

"Fishermen are catching those really big (red drum) right now, but we don't want to waste time weighing and measuring them. They bring them up with a net, remove the hook and then lower them back down in the net and get them released as quick as possible," Patrick said.

Where will people go while the new pier is being constructed? Patrick said Charleston County Parks has a list of suggestions — the Mount Pleasant Pier; surf fishing at Folly Beach County Park and Lighthouse Inlet Heritage Preserve; and a recently built dock at Sol Legare Boat Landing.

Warrior Surf Foundation Fishing Tournament

Folly Beach-based nonprofit Warrior Surf Foundation will hold its inaugural Keepin' It Reel Fishing Tournament Oct. 24. Fishing hours are 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Participants ages 13-16 (youth) and 17-plus (adult) can launch from any dock or public landing in Charleston to catch sheepshead, redfish and flounder.

Entry fees are $25-$40 in the youth division and $50-$65 in the adult division, depending on which categories you register for. There's also a "You've Been Schooled" category for participants who must use a child's pole. All entry fees will go towards WSF's 12-week program to help Veterans struggling with PTSD, transitional issues and other mental health challenges. For more information, and to register visit warriorsurf.rallyup.com/fishingtournament.

America's Boating Club

America’s Boating Club Charleston will hold boating safety classes on Nov. 7 at 1376 Orange Grove Road, Charleston. Classes begin at 9 a.m. and end around 4 p.m. Successful participants earn the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. The cost is $25 for adults and youth 12-18 are free. Call 843-312-2876 or email lynes@tds.net.