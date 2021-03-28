Just as sure as there's pollen in the air, anxious anglers are dipping their toes into the water at area beaches in hopes of landing the big one. Water temperatures are climbing with the arrival of spring, and those warmer waters bring with them bait fish and the larger fish that feed on them.

The South Carolina Lowcountry has plenty of well-documented and productive surf fishing spots — Bull's Island, Capers Island, Dewees Island, Morris Island and Deveaux Bank — but you also need to be a boat owner or have a really good friend who owns a boat to gain access.

But there also plenty of places to wiggle your toes in the sand and make a cast into productive waters.

The rocks near Fort Moultrie on Sullivan's Island and Breach Inlet between Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms are popular shore destinations. The north end of Folly Beach looking toward Morris Island Lighthouse is another popular spot, or you can work your way south of the sunbathers at Folly Beach County Park. Frampton Inlet near Edisto Beach is another productive shore fishing location. The one thing you should remember if you head to any of these areas is to stay away from the folks who are splashing around in the water.

Almost any rod and reel will enable you to catch fish from the shore, from the massive 10- to 12-foot surf rods to shorter 6- to 8-foot rod and reel combos spooled with an adequate amount of line. You don't need to make a cast from one side of the harbor to the other; there are plenty of species foraging in knee-deep water, including some trophy redfish.

Whiting, croakers, bluefish and pompano also are possibilities. Whatever your target, know the size and catch limits (eregulations.com/southcarolina/huntingandfishing) and make sure you have a valid S.C. Recreational Saltwater Fishing License.

To target big bull redfish, you will want to use some variation of the fish-finder rig with appropriate-sized circle hooks. The typical fish-finder rig has s sinker on the main line, a swivel and a longer leader going to the hook. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources suggests a variation on the fish-finder rig that uses a fixed weight. Tie a three-way swivel on your main line, attach the weight to the bottom section of the swivel and tie a short leader, six inches or so, on the third part of the swivel. Fresh mullet, either larger fish cut into chunks or smaller finger mullet work well.

If you're chasing smaller fish, use a double-hook bottom rig. Use smaller hooks and a pyramid sinker just heavy enough to hold the rig in place. Fresh shrimp is much better than frozen.

You can't always count on beginner's luck, so the more time you spend studying the water the better your chances of catching fish. Go to your favorite fishing spot at low tide and study the terrain, then return at high tide to see what is happening with the water. The gullies and ditches you spot at low tide are the underwater highways for fish so that's where you want to cast your bait.

Some useful items you may want to bring along on your surf fishing outing include a PVC sand spike to hold your rod or rods; a beach chair; and a carpenter's apron to hold tackle and bait. A small tackle box is sufficient to carry leader material, sinkers, hooks and swivels. A wagon with wheels designed to roll across the soft sand will allow you to bring more equipment, including a cooler in which to store beverages and keep your catch.

America's Boating Club

America’s Boating Club Charleston will hold a boating safety class April 10 at 1376 Orange Grove Road, Charleston. The class begins at 9 a.m. and ends around 4 p.m. Successful participants earn the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. The cost is $25 for adults, youth 12-18 are free. Call 843-312-2876 or email lynes@tds.net.

Brady Bates Redfish Open

The Brady Bates Youth Redfish Open Scholarship Tournament is scheduled April 10 out of Buck Hall Landing. The tournament is part of the Student Angler League Tournament Trail. Last year's tournament saw $15,000 in scholarships awarded. The tournament is free to all members of SALTT (Student Angler League Tournament Trail). Visit salttfishing.com for information or email rayburnposton@gmail.com.

Charleston Sheepshead Tournament

The Charleston Inshore Anglers 28th annual "Big Ed" Sheepshead Tournament will be fished April 17. The captain's meeting and registration will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 15 at American Legion Post 147 located at 968 Folly Road. The tournament weigh-in also will be held at American Legion Post 147 from 4-5 p.m. The entry fee for the tournament is $40.

Contact Kevin Mischke at 843-324-1006; Robbie Zetrouer at 843-709-0650; Nick Kvestad at 843-557-2811; or Gene Broderick at 843-224-6826